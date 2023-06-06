Strawberries are at their peak now and remain plentiful into the summer months, so it’s the perfect fruit for spring and summer events. Also, it seems to me, the flavor is better this time of year when berries are at their prime than during the winter months.
One of my favorite strawberry recipes is frozen strawberry jam. It’s easy to make, doesn’t require processing and it tastes just as fresh in January as it did the day you made it. And yes, you can freeze it in jelly jars. Just don’t fill the jars to the top so it has room to expand.
Frozen
Strawberry Jam
2 cups crushed strawberries
4 cups sugar
1 package dry pectin
¾ cup water
Bring pectin and water to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add pectin mixture to the combined fruit and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour into clean and preferably sterilized jelly jars, leaving ½ inch space to allow for expansion. Cover with lid. Let stand at room temperature for 24 hours. Refrigerate up to 3 weeks or freeze up to 1 year. Jam is best if thawed in the refrigerator before using.
Fresh Strawberry Pie
When I lived in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula a real treat was stopping at the Big Boy restaurant in Marquette for a slice of their delicious strawberry pie. This is about as close as it gets to that. If you want to make it a little easier buy a frozen crust.
Crust:
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2/3 cup shortening
1 tablespoon white vinegar
4 to 5 tablespoons milk
Filling:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
¾ cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
½ teaspoon lemon extract
Topping:
6 cups fresh whole strawberries, hulled (about 2 pounds)
¾ cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup water
1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin
1 teaspoon butter
Mix flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Cut in shortening until crumbly. Slowly add vinegar and milk and toss with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Chill for at least an hour and roll on a lightly floured surface to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Flute the edges. Refrigerate 30 minutes while preheating the oven to 425 degrees.
Line pastry with foil and place pie weights or dried beans in the pan. Bake on a lower oven rack 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove foil and weights and bake another 5 minutes until the bottom is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.
To make the filling, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, lemon rind and extract until blended. Spread carefully on the bottom of the crust and refrigerate while preparing the topping.
Topping: Place strawberries in a bowl. In a saucepan mix sugar, cornstarch, salt and water until blended. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue cooking another 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened and clear. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin until dissolved. Stir in butter. Pour over strawberries, tossing to coat them all. Arrange berries over the filling and chill 4 hours or more until set.
Make Your Own
Strawberry Shortcake
Biscuits
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder (2 teaspoons if you are under 3,000 feet elevation)
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ cup lard
¼ cup butter
¼ cup milk
1 egg, beaten
Sift dry ingredients. Cut in lard and butter until mixture looks like coarse meal. Add milk and egg. Mix and knead on a floured board. Roll to ½ inch thick. Cut into rounds and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool, split and top with berries and whipped cream.
Strawberry topping:
1 quart strawberries
2 teaspoons sugar or to taste
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Sweetened whipped cream
Slice berries and sprinkle with sugar and lemon juice. Let stand for 2 hours. Cover the biscuits and top the strawberries with the whipped cream.
Strawberries with
Chocolate Cream
(Serves 6)
2 pints hulled and halved strawberries
1 tablespoon sugar
3 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
1½ cups heavy cream
Toasted, slivered almonds (optional but elegant!)
Toss berries with sugar. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Melt chocolate and ¼ cup of the cream in a double boiler over simmering water, stirring until smooth. Cool at room temperature.
Beat remaining cream in a bowl until soft peaks form. Gently fold in the cooled chocolate. Spoon berries into individual dessert dishes and top with chocolate cream and sprinkle with toasted almonds if desired.
Strawberries
Romanoff
(Quick and easy. Serves 8.)
2 pints whole strawberries
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1/3 cup Grand Marnier or Cointreau
1 orange
¾ cup whipping cream
Rinse, drain and dry the berries. Place in a bowl with 1/3 cup sugar and the Grand Marnier. Using a swivel bladed potato peeler, cut around the orange to produce a thin spiral of peel. (Don’t cut into the white pulp.) Cut peel into thin shreds so it looks almost like shredded coconut. Add orange peel to the berries and fold gently. (Use the orange for something else.) Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Whip the cream and flavor with the rest of the sugar. Top berries with the cream.
Hawaiian
Strawberry Pie
(You can make this less caloric by using sugar-free gelatin and pudding mix and light whipped topping.)
1 graham cracker pie crust
2 cups sliced strawberries
1 (4-ounce) package strawberry gelatin
1 (4-ounce) package vanilla cook-and-serve pudding
1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple packed in juice, drained and ¼ cup of the juice reserved
1¼ cups water
1 teaspoon coconut extract
1 cup whipped topping
2 tablespoons flaked coconut
Arrange berries in the crust. Combine gelatin, pudding mix, reserved pineapple juice and water in a pan and cook until thickened and starts to boil, stirring often. Spoon the hot sauce over the berries. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.