Strawberries are at their peak now and remain plentiful into the summer months, so it’s the perfect fruit for spring and summer events. Also, it seems to me, the flavor is better this time of year when berries are at their prime than during the winter months.

One of my favorite strawberry recipes is frozen strawberry jam. It’s easy to make, doesn’t require processing and it tastes just as fresh in January as it did the day you made it. And yes, you can freeze it in jelly jars. Just don’t fill the jars to the top so it has room to expand.