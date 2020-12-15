If you are familiar with the child welfare environment, then you may already realize it is a landscape that functions in crisis conditions.
The recent measures that have been taken by communities during the COVID-19 response has further stretched the foster care system and exacerbated those critical conditions for youth in foster care.
Now more than ever there is a need for support of our most vulnerable youth.
Many Chaffee County community members feel the strain of the pandemic in regards to needs such as adjusting schedules to at-home learning, additional child care and general precautions around social distancing.
While most people are impacted by these inconveniences, for children and youth in foster care, the impact can be devastating.
The most vulnerable families are finding themselves in exceedingly more precarious circumstances concerning their ability to care for their children.
It’s seemingly inevitable that more children will be in need of safe and loving homes as we move toward a “new normal.”
Children across the nation have been faced with disruptions in their education.
For children in foster care, who often fall behind due to changes in schools because of placement, missing school can mean the loss of hard-won gains.
It may also mean the loss of community, therapeutic and behavioral supports utilized within the school system.
The following is a quote from a teen in foster care from an essay written in the Chronicle of Social Change: “Unlike some students, school is my safe place, my home.
“I spent years trying to find a place that I could call my home, somewhere I felt accepted and loved.”
Our Chaffee youth whom I have had the privilege of serving, echo that sentiment. Schools have been described as a “life line” in establishing consistency and continuity.
There has been underlying concern within the child welfare community that fewer reports may mean potentially unreported or undetected abuse.
In a recent USA Today report, “Calls to child-abuse hotlines have plummeted across the nation as schools remain closed and kids are outside the view of teachers and other professionals mandated to report suspected abuse.”
This, combined with the fact that families are under increased stresses, is making child welfare communities anticipate an even greater need for foster parents in the coming months.
What can you do?
Although it would be easy under the circumstances to feel hopeless, there is a way you can help.
Consider opening your home to a youth, child or infant in foster care.
Your ability to provide a home for our Chaffee children may make the difference between a devastating situation and a merely challenging one.
I also encourage everyone within our community to consider ways you may be able to show support to our local foster parents.
Please recognize that these are heroes in our community who are providing an invaluable service.
“Helping one person may not change the world, but it can change the world for one person.”
For more information please contact: Keri Vignale at 719-221-0865 or log on to www.chaffeefostercare.org.
Keri Vignale is the family engagement coordinator for Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.