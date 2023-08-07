“There’s a bar inside. You look like you could do with a beer.” The guy in the Hawaiian shirt looked me over as he added our name to the list of those waiting for a table.
“Thanks,” I replied, noting his powers of observation. “I’ll take that as a compliment.”
The evening was advancing; we’d just hiked for eight hours up and down mountainsides, and we’d already tried three other watering holes on the main drag. The Pine Shack had the feel of our last chance saloon – somewhere in this town there had to be a cheeseburger with my name on it.
We stepped into the gloom of the bar. I ordered a beer, my daughter sticking to water, and as soon as we walked back outside to wait, the Hawaiian shirt called our names. “Good advice,” I said, raising my glass as he led us to our table. “It usually is,” he replied.
We sat gratefully, taking the weight off weary legs, and took in the surroundings. The place put out something of a locals vibe caught up in a tourist boom. Judging by the scuffed wood floors, rickety tables and vintage paraphernalia adorning the walls, the Pine Shack had been slinging beers and burgers well before this little town found itself on the doorstep of the surge in outdoor recreation.
Our server, clad in Tevas and tattoos, proffered menus then asked if I needed another beer, the first having evaporated in a couple of minutes. Tempted as I was, I still had some driving ahead of me. Burger and chicken sandwich ordered, we sat back and looked around.
At another table we recognized someone we’d passed near the peak of the mountain we’d hiked to earlier. Four guys with broad shoulders crammed at the bar drinking beer out of stubby bottles, dressed like mountain bikers fresh off the park. A bearded local in jeans and heavy work boots expounded to one of them on how something or other was done in the old days. Next to them a couple of women tried with mixed success to stuff oversized sandwiches into their mouths with a degree of decorum.
We played a game as we waited – guessing who was local and who was tourist. Some were easy – white tennis shoes or pastel colors a dead giveaway – others a coin toss. Save the four dudes, pretty much everyone seated at the bar looked local, exuding a certain familiarity with their surroundings.
A second server, heavily pregnant, walked by with an armload of plates of fish and chips. I wished for two things: that my appetite was big enough to accommodate fish and chips as well, and that she had a comfy chair and someone to provide a foot rub when she got home from her shift.
After several attentive apologies from the server, our food at last arrived and disappeared about as fast as the beer.
We stepped outside into the last of the daylight, orange and pink blushing the peaks among which we’d spent the day. The solar shower back at camp would by now be tepid at best, but a better proposition than sleeping this close to my armpits in their current state of ripeness. We pulled out of town and headed toward the setting sun, leaving behind the fellow tourists to their pleasure and the locals to their no doubt mixed emotions.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.