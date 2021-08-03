Today is National Watermelon Day. That’s right, a national holiday for the quintessential summer fruit. And yes, watermelon is a fruit, not a vegetable. In fact, it is classified in the berry subset of fruit.
It is hard to beat a slice of ice-cold watermelon on a hot summer day, but it is harder still to eat an entire melon in a household with two people. So, what do you do with the leftovers?
Grilled Watermelon
with Blue Cheese
and Prosciutto
Grilled Watermelon with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto is a sweet-savory dish that you can make in 20 minutes. The blue cheese and salty prosciutto pair well with the sweetness of the melon. Grilling the watermelon enhances that sweetness and adds a touch of smoky flavor.
Ingredients:
3 ½-inch thick watermelon rounds, quartered
1 tablespoon olive oil
Kosher salt
Black pepper
4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
Fresh basil leaves, minced
2 teaspoons bottled balsamic glaze
Prep:
Preheat grill to 350 to 400 degrees or medium high heat. Brush both sides of each watermelon quarter with olive oil and season with desired amount of salt and pepper. Cut prosciutto into thin strips.
Grill watermelon quarters, with the grill lid open, for 1 minute each side or until grill marks appear. Transfer watermelon to a serving platter and top each slice with blue cheese, prosciutto and basil. Drizzle balsamic glaze over the top and serve immediately.
Watermelon Pie
Watermelon Pie is made with fresh watermelon, not gelatin, so it has all of the fruit’s natural sweetness. The topping, a mixture of heavy cream and mascarpone cheese, is thick and rich and won’t melt easily in the summer heat.
This recipe is time consuming but well worth the effort.
Ingredients:
2½ cups graham cracker crumbs
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 7½-pound seedless watermelon
½ cup uncooked quick-cooking tapioca
1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 to 2 drops red food coloring gel
2 cups heavy cream, divided
1 8-ounce mascarpone cheese
½ cup plus 1/3 cup powdered sugar, divided
Prep:
Heavily coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray; set aside. Place graham cracker crumbs, salt and 2 tablespoons sugar in a food processor and process for 10 to 15 seconds. Add melted butter and process until mixture is moist and easily clumps together, about 5 seconds. Press crumb mixture evenly on the bottom and up the sides of the pie pan. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, cut watermelon into cubes to equal 3 cups. Cover remaining melon with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use. Place cubed watermelon in a blender and process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a large measuring cup. Press to squeeze out all the juice. Discard the solids. You should have 1½ cups watermelon juice.
Place tapioca in a spice or coffee grinder or mortar and process until finely ground, about 40 seconds with a grinder. Sift tapioca through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl. Set aside 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of the tapioca powder. Save the remainder for another day.
Stir together watermelon juice, tapioca powder and remaining ½ cup sugar in a small saucepan. Let stand 5 minutes, then bring to a boil over high heat. Cook, whisking often, until tapioca dissolves, 5 to 6 minutes. Immediately remove from heat and let stand, stirring occasionally until thickened, about 20 minutes. If desired, add 1 or 2 drops of red coloring gel.
While the watermelon mixture rests, beat 1 cup of the heavy cream with ¼ cup of the mascarpone on high speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Gradually add ½ cup powdered sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, about 10 seconds. Working in batches, fold watermelon mixture into whipped cream mixture until smooth and blended. Spoon mixture into prepared crust and refrigerate until firm, 2 to 2½ hours.
Just before serving, scoop out 1-inch watermelon balls with a melon baller, making 10 1-inch balls. Cut in half and place cut side down on a plate lined with paper towels. Set aside.
Gently stir remaining mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar in a large bowl until just combined. Beat remaining 1 cup of cream in a medium bowl until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into the mascarpone mixture.
Dollop the whipped cream into the center of the pie, leaving a 1-inch border along the edges. Place watermelon balls, cut side down, along the edges of whipped cream topping. Serve immediately.
Watermelon Salad
with Red Onion
Try Watermelon Salad with Red Onion for a quick, easy way to use up watermelon.
Ingredients:
½ large watermelon, cut into chunks
3 red onions, thinly sliced
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoon sugar
½ cup fresh basil, chopped
Prep:
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and let sit at room temperature for several hours. Drain off extra liquid and serve.