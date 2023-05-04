by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
I realize we still have wintry predictions in the forecast, but we also have had several sunny, warm days. On walks, I noticed that my girl Gracie, with her furry dark coat, was panting, reminding me I need to alter our walking times and durations.
We all need to remember that dogs are less tolerant of heat than we humans. Unlike people, dogs do not sweat out excess body heat because they only have a few sweat glands in their foot pads. Their primary way to regulate their body temperature is by panting, which is often not enough to keep them from overheating.
Heat exhaustion in dogs can cause potentially fatal conditions such as heatstroke, organ failure or cardiac arrest.
All dogs are susceptible to heatstroke, but the young, elderly and less fit are more vulnerable.
Signs of heatstroke are excessive heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse drooling, vomiting, deep red or purple tongue, seizures and unconsciousness.
If your dog displays any of these symptoms, take action to cool him down. Move him into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Run cool (not cold) water over his head, stomach, armpits and feet. Let him drink small amounts of cool or lukewarm water. Place a fan on low to ensure a continuous flow of air across the dog for heat evaporation.
Take your dog to the veterinarian, calling ahead so the medical staff can be ready to take immediate action.
The best cure for overheating in dogs is prevention.
Limit and modify exercise on hot days. Adjust intensity and duration in accordance with the temperatures. Go outdoors in the cooler morning or evening hours. Take frequent breaks in shady areas providing ample water. Let your dog swim or run and play in a sprinkler.
Never leave your dog in a parked car, even if in the shade with the windows cracked open.
Temperatures inside a car quickly soar to 20 degrees higher than what they are outside. On an 85-degree day, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 102 degrees. A quick trip into a store could easily last 10 minutes or more, time for your loyal companion to develop irreparable organ damage or die.
If you find an animal locked in a hot car and clearly beginning to suffer heat’s devastating effects, you can take action. In our county, call the Chaffee County Communications Center, the fire department or 911.
It is also important to know that in 2017 Colorado passed a bill giving you, a good samaritan, immunity if you break into a hot car to help a dog, cat or at-risk person as long as you adhere to certain conditions, such as determining the animal or person is in danger; the car is locked, requiring forcible entry, and using no more force than necessary; attempting to locate the operator of the vehicle; contacting law enforcement; and remaining with the vehicle and rescued party until first responders arrive.
Let’s hope pet owners act responsibly, and you never have to do this.
It might snow tonight but then be 70 by noon. Enjoy that warmth with your dog, but remember if you are hot, your furry buddy is hotter.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.