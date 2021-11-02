One of my favorite children’s books is “I’m in Charge of Celebrations,” written by Byrd Baylor and illustrated by Peter Parnall. From it, I’ve gleaned that I can make anything into a celebration, and so can you.
Today, I want to encourage you to create a celebration centered around preserving food. I’ll provide a recipe for quick pickles and a few ideas to stir your celebratory sensibilities, but the rest of the festive details are up to you.
Recipe: Quick Pickles
Pickling isn’t just for cucumbers, so feel free to get creative choosing your favorite veggies to pickle. Green beans and cherry tomatoes make delicious pickles, and two pickle-worthy veggies you can find locally in the fall include carrots and red onions. Pro tip: Pickled red onions are great on tacos.
Materials:
Wide-mouth pint jar(s)
Paring knife
Cutting board
Ingredients (per jar):
½ cup water
1 cup white vinegar
½ tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Veggies of choice
To each jar, you can also add a sprig of fresh herbs, such as dill or rosemary; 1 teaspoon of whole spices, such as black peppercorns or coriander; and/or 1 clove of sliced garlic.
Multiply the ingredients based on how many jars you’d like to make, then follow these steps:
Preparing Brine
1) Add water, vinegar, salt and sugar to a medium saucepan and stir.
2) Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring until salt and sugar dissolve.
3) Remove from heat.
Making Pickles
1) Wash jars well.
2) Cut vegetables into snackable thin slices or spears and pack them gently but tightly into jars, leaving ½ inch of space at the top.
3) Pour brine over veggies, maintaining the ½ inch of space at the top.
4) Seal lids tightly on the jars.
5) Let jars cool, then put them in the fridge.
6) Give the pickles time to discover themselves, and check back two days later for a delicious treat.
7) For best freshness, eat pickles within two weeks.
A Tip for Veggie Scraps
Leftover veggie scraps, like end pieces, tops and greens, can be given to chickens or composted. Don’t know any chickens or have a compost pile? You can sign up for Residential Compost Drop-Off with Elements Mountain Compost (elementscompost.com). Click on the Services tab. Compost drop-off for Salida residents is at the new Touber Community Garden at First & C streets and for Buena Vista residents, it’s at Crossman and Pleasant avenues.
Celebration Ingredients
Spice up your food preservation celebration with music, dance, poetry, special lighting, decorations, stories, games and other food or beverages that hold meaning or enjoyment for you.
For more easy food preservation activities to do with children, and to share details and photos of your food preservation celebrations, contact Leah at leah@guidestonecolorado.org.
Leah Capezio is operations director for Guidestone Colorado, which offers Farm to School, Farmhands Education, Colorado Land Link and Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center programs.