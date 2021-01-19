The renowned pediatrician Dr. Donald Woods Winnicott once said, “There is no such thing as a baby, there is a baby and someone.”
From birth, our children cannot survive alone. They always exist in relationship with another person.
Infants must form a relationship with a caring adult in order to survive.
What was originally believed to be only a relationship based on feeding, is actually a deep connection between two people. This early connection to another human is the beginning of attachment.
Attachment is a bond between two people. This bond, which begins in infancy, has a lasting impact throughout our lives.
The strategies to promote attachment evolve as the child grows, but being consistently responsive to your child’s needs remains the same.
As children age, the connection may look different, but it continues to be important in supporting them as they grow.
According to the Circle of Security parenting program, children with a secure attachment to an adult demonstrate the following characteristics, among others:
• More happiness and less anger with their parents;
• Turn to their parents for help when in trouble;
• Solve problems on their own;
• Get along better with friends, solve problems with friends and have more lasting friendships;
• Have better relationships with brothers and sisters;
• Have higher self-esteem;
• Know that most problems will have an answer;
• Trust that good things will come their way;
• Trust the people they love and know how to be kind to those around them;
As a caregiver to an infant, it is important to acknowledge and engage with the child’s attempts to communicate.
Many people do this instinctually when interacting with a baby by making eye contact with the infant and responding with touch and vocalization.
As your child ages, engage in meaningful conversations with them, be physically and emotionally available while they explore their environment, and comfort them when they are distressed.
It is also important to show your child that you will provide safe behavior boundaries, and maintain consistency in your reactions and routines.
Warm, responsive and affectionate interactions with your child are also a great way to let them know that you are there for them.
Your early investment in this connection will encourage skills that carry over to adolescence, teenage years and adulthood.
Your child will also be more likely to come to you when they need help as they grow.
You have the power to help your child become a self-reliant, confident and caring adult, because according to the co-founder of the Head Start program, Urie Bronfenbrenner, “Every child needs at least one adult who is irrationally crazy about him or her.”
Dione Morgan, MA, ECSE, writes for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. She is the child find coordinator for the Buena Vista area, Circle of Security parent facilitator and vice-chairperson of the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.