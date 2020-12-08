The packages are wrapped and shipped, Christmas cards are almost done and I finally have a new computer so I can write my column again.
Right before Thanksgiving I was ¾ of the way through my column and boom, the computer went black and would not restart. It is still at the repair place with little hope of saving more than a dozen years of photos, stories and other personal things. Gotta love technology.
It is my favorite time of year, because I love, love, love to bake.
I recently read a story in The Mountain Mail about the residents at Columbine Manor trapped for months with no visitors and nothing to do.
We are going to sign a bunch of cards and if allowed will take some homemade cookies to the residents.
Many of the older folks we have taken care of in years past died this year, leaving a huge void.
Homemade cookies are a great way to spread Christmas cheer, thank those who make our life special and remind people they are appreciated.
Mocha Crinkles are my absolute favorite holiday cookie. The rich chocolate infused with black pepper is an unbeatable combination and they are beautiful cookies.
Mocha Crinkles
Ingredients:
11/3 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup sour cream
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1¾ cups flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons instant espresso or coffee granules
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, a little more if you are daring
½ cup powdered sugar
Prep:
Beat brown sugar and oil in a medium bowl with a hand mixer. Mix in sour cream, egg and vanilla. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix flour, cocoa, espresso, baking soda, salt and pepper. Add flour mixture to the brown sugar mixture, mixing well. Cover and refrigerate dough until firm, 3 to 4 hours.
When set, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put powdered sugar into a shallow bowl. Cut dough into 1-inch pieces, you can eyeball this, and roll into balls. Roll the balls in the powdered sugar.
Bake on ungreased cookie sheets 10 to 12 minutes or until the tops of the cookies are firm to the touch, do not over-bake. The tops will be all crinkly with the dark centers exposed.
Growing up Paul’s favorite Christmas time cookies were Anise Cookies his Mom made.
She shared the recipe with me the first year we were together and I try to make them for him every year.
Anise Cookies
Ingredients:
½ cup butter, softened
1 ¾ cup flour
1 cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon vanilla
1½ teaspoons anise seeds
Prep:
Cream butter with a hand mixer. Add sugar and beat into butter. Add egg and vanilla. When well mixed, add flour, salt and baking powder, beating until dough is firm. Stir in anise seeds. Shape dough into a long roll, about 2 inches in diameter, and wrap in plastic wrap or wax paper to chill for at least 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and if not using non-stick bakeware, lightly grease your cookie sheets. If you are using non-stick you can skip this step. Slice the log into ½ inch cookies. Bake 8 minutes or until golden.
If you are more of a bar cookie or brownie baker this recipe will be sure to be a hit with everyone.
Cappuccino Truffle Brownies are as decadent as they sound. They are a little work, but worth the time and effort.
Cappuccino Truffle Brownie
Ingredients:
2 1-ounce semisweet chocolate squares
½ cup butter, cubed
2 eggs
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Filling:
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon instant coffee granules
1 tablespoon hot water
1 cup, or 6 ounces, semisweet chocolate chips
½ teaspoon butter
Glaze:
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon shortening
Salted pecan halves
Prep:
In a microwave, melt chocolate and butter, 30 seconds at a time on high, until smooth. Set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, brown sugar and vanilla. Beat in chocolate mixture. Combine flour, baking powder and cinnamon. Stir into chocolate mixture.
Spread into a greased 9-inch square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean.
For filling, in a large bowl, beat powdered sugar and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Dissolve coffee into water and stir into cream cheese mixture. In a microwave, melt chocolate chips and butter, 30 seconds at a time, until smooth. Beat into cream cheese mixture and spread over cooled brownies.
For glaze, melt chips and shortening in microwave, 30 seconds at a time until smooth. Dip each pecan halfway into the glaze and place on waxed paper to dry. Drizzle the remaining glaze over the bars and top with the pecan half. Leftovers, if there are any, can be covered and refrigerated up to one week.