Through this time of pandemic, Salida Regional Library has done our best to continue services through different-new outlets. One service the community came to appreciate most was curbside service.
Since reopening our doors to modified numbers of patrons over the past three weeks, we feel it’s time to focus our staff efforts on helping the patrons inside the building and discontinue curbside service for now.
Keep in mind, there is an option for patrons who are not comfortable coming inside the library just yet. For these patrons, we would ask that you give us a call and let us know you are parked outside and wanting to pick up your hold items and we will bring them to you. As always, we will work to provide the best service possible.
The library space and services will look a little different from before the pandemic. Changes include limiting capacity and computer use, placing social distancing stickers on floors, requiring both patrons and staff to wear masks and keep them on, no sitting or hanging out in the library, and having hand sanitizer available.
Moving forward, when entering the library, a greeter will ask you about your library needs: pick up a book, use a computer, browse, make copies, etc. Depending on the need, patrons will have 30-45 minutes inside the library to conduct their business.
So, you have been at home, unable to browse and you want to know what to read? There are a few go-to’s you can use: 1) Log on to our website and request “Your Next Three Reads” from a staff member, salidalibrary.org/your-next-3-reads/ 2) go to the website whatshouldireadnext.com or 3) go to goodreads.com. All of these resources will help you find your next book choice.
Some titles that are popular now:
Fiction
“The Queen’s Secret: a Novel of England’s World War II Queen” by Karen Harper.
“The Islanders” by Meg Mitchell Moore.
“The Fire Thief” by Debra Bokur.
“The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel.
“The Weekend” by Charlotte Wood.
Non-Fiction
“The Guarded Gate” by Daniel Okrent.
“To Me, He Was Just Dad: Stories of Growing Up With Famous Fathers” by Joshua Stein.
“The Science of Getting Rich” by W.D. Wattles.
“Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness” by David Gessner.
“Prayer: A History” by Philip Zaleski
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.