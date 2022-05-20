CMC commencement marks a red letter day
Mark Saturday, May 7, 2022, as a red letter day in Salida, the date of the first graduating class and commencement of Colorado Mountain College-Salida.
Forty-one students were honored with either degrees or certificates at the ceremony with 14 students receiving associate degrees in subjects ranging from business and psychology to accounting and 25 certificates presented to students in early childhood education, EMT basic and nurse aide.
Among those receiving nurse aide certificates were a number of Salida High School students.
The occasion was especially meaningful for Kelley Nelson and Stacey Turner. Both received bachelor of applied science degrees in leadership and management.
The number of degrees and certificates in Salida is significant. Some of the recipients would likely have earned their awards through programs at other CMC campuses, Leadville for example.
But not all would have been able to make the commutes or alter their lives to accommodate class schedules at other campuses.
A number of those receiving degrees or diplomas also worked regular jobs while completing courses, helping to sustain themselves and in some instances their families and, at the same time, filling jobs in the valley, something of no small importance to local employers desperate for workers.
It should be noted that it is taxpayers who have made CMC-Salida’s first commencement possible, funding the college through a property tax of about four mills in a ballot question approved by voters in 2019.
Congratulations to all students recognized at the commencement. You earned your awards. And thanks to all those involved in CMC-Salida, who have and are making college programs available right here in Chaffee County.
4-day week revisited
In this space on Tuesday, we criticized Chaffee County commissioners for their haste in moving county offices to a four-day work week as well as for the inconvenience the decision will cause for taxpayers using county services.
A point to add to the discussion is if it was important for the county to take the step, could offices shuffle staff, with some taking off on Friday, for example, and others taking off on Monday?
This way those working at county offices would get a four-day week, but taxpayers could still in most cases conduct necessary county business, such as getting new or renewing license plates or getting information from assessor or treasurer’s offices.
This would require offices to make significant staff adjustments to make a five-day week work with employees getting a Friday or Monday off, but it would be more convenient for taxpayers – every county resident who pays sales or property tax – who pay for these county services.
Winter’s spring return
Remember those balmy spring temperatures of earlier this week with sunny, short-sleeve shirt days, shorts and cut-offs, because winter is about to make a return to the valley and state.
The National Weather Service forecast for the valley for tonight and Saturday calls for 2 to 6 inches of snow and a chance of rain on Sunday.
For the Sawatch Range and Monarch Pass, 6 to 10 inches of snow are forecast with similar amounts and more possible for other mountains.
Don’t put those snowshoes or cross-country skis away just yet. Winter’s making one more pass through before spring weather returns next week.
