Flows just temporary?
Flows on the Arkansas have been up and down the past week.
On May 19 river flows noted in The Mail on May 20 came to 1,560 cubic feet per second at the Parkdale measuring gauge and 1,280 cfs in Salida. Thursday, May 26, Parkdale recorded 918 cfs and Salida 634.
Before anyone panics about the more than 50 percent drop in flows over the past week, any number of things could change, from severe storms – such as the four-day affair of the past weekend – to warm, summer-like days with temperatures in the low 80s in the forecast for the coming weekend boosting runoff.
Greg Felt, Chaffee County commissioner and a veteran when it comes to river flow observation, said warm temperatures last week prior to the storm may have pushed runoff. Then the much cooler weather that came with the wintry storm did the opposite, slowing runoff, dropping rain on the lower valley and snow in the high country.
He noted that the storm deposited significant moisture in terms of snow in the mountains in the Arkansas’ northern basin, which will start coming down as runoff in coming days and weeks. He said he expects that river flows will bounce back again as the recent snow begins to melt.
What the storm also did, he said, was blanket “dirty snow” covered with dust particles that came with high winds earlier this month, which tends to melt quicker, with a fresh layer of white, which reflects the sun, which slows the melt.
With temperatures in the low 80s and clear, sunny weather forecast for today and Saturday, river flows could bounce back to more normal levels for late May and on into June.
In July, the Voluntary Flow Management Program kicks in, which maintains river flows at approximately 700 cfs as measured at Wellsville through Aug. 15.
Predicting flows on the Arkansas is a risky business at best, with numerous variables that can change quickly.
2.14 inches welcome
While on the subject of weather, the five-day storm over the past weekend dropped 2.1 inches of moisture on the valley’s southern end. Where May’s precipitation stood at zero before the storm, it’s now 1.07 inches above the month average of 1.07 inches.
The storm lifted what had been a moisture deficit to an above-average total. Prior to the storm, the Salida area had recorded 2.6 inches of precip January through May, against an average for the period of 3.84, or about 68 percent of normal. With the storm’s 2.14 inches, the year-to-date total jumps to 4.7 inches, or about 22 percent above average.
And thanks to the storm, all fire restrictions – BLM, Forest Service and Chaffee County – have been lifted.
This is just another example of how quickly local conditions can change, from what appears to be a pending drought to above-average moisture.
Of course, not all areas of the state saw the same moisture amounts. Colorado’s southwestern counties did not receive precip from the storm, which came down from the north. For these areas drought conditions continue with fire restrictions in place and crews fighting wildfires.
A time to remember
Memorial Day, America remembers those who gave their lives in service to their country. On Monday, we pause to reflect on the holiday’s meaning, paying tribute to those who died in defense of freedom and liberty for this country and the world. The American Legion, VFW and Marine Corps League will conduct services in Poncha Springs and at Fairview Cemetery in honor of our nation’s heroes.
— MJB