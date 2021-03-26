I entered 2020 full of hope, excited for the possibilities that come with the dawning of a new year.
Like almost everyone, those hopes were dashed quickly as we watched COVID-19 move its way across the world, leaving sickness, death, sadness and fear in its wake.
And like many others, I lost my job. I lived far from my family and couldn’t see them. I felt isolated and afraid. I tried to see the good: the opportunity to slow down, the fact that families were spending more time together away from screens, but I still cried daily.
I made sourdough, planted a garden, roamed our extensive public lands. I wrote, created some amazing photos, hugged my dog and husband more often, and cherished the weekly Zoom calls with my family on the East Coast.
I howled at 8 p.m. I applauded our frontline health care workers. I attended every virtual town hall run by our amazing folks at Public Health. I learned as much as I could about the virus. I did random acts of kindness for friends and neighbors in an effort to quell my growing anxiety.
And yet, I felt – and in actuality, was – completely useless. I wished I had listened to my dad and become a doctor or a nurse, or something somewhat useful in a crisis. Then, at least, I wouldn’t feel so helpless. I’d be doing something to help my community, this amazing place called Salida that I am fortunate to have called home for over 8 years.
So, when I saw the announcement for a Community Outreach Coordinator position with Chaffee County Public Health, I jumped at the chance to apply, not so much because the community needed me, but because I needed to give back to this community that had given me so much.
I won’t lie. The last 6 months working for Public Health have been a wild ride. Ups, down, tons of growth and many lessons learned. Among them:
I’m tougher than I think.
I love the people in this county more than I ever knew.
We are some of the most fortunate people on the planet to live here, where our public health team prioritizes our well-being over all else.
Being part of such a special, supportive team made doing a sometimes-challenging job seem easier. Huge thanks to Andrea for being such an amazing, tireless leader, and a shoutout to all the people I was fortunate enough to work with, at public health and within the community at large.
I have learned an immeasurable amount from each of you and am impressed with the grace, kindness, caring, thoughtfulness and dedication you each bring to your work every day.
During my time with public health, I came up with a campaign titled: Chaffee’s Got HEART. With the help of a broad coalition of support, it snowballed into a county-wide effort to promote measures to keep our county safe, open and thriving.
It started as a catchy play on words, a call to action. I didn’t expect that many of you, from business owners to county commissioners to community leaders to individuals, would prove to me repeatedly that Chaffee’s Got HEART is, in fact, a true statement.
Day in and day out, you show through your actions, big and small, that you really do place the welfare of your neighbors above your own. Your enormous generosity with time, dollars, encouragement, support and spirit has restored my faith in humanity.
That’s why having my time at public health come to an end is so tough. My role was always a temporary position; however, I feel a great sadness over my final days as part of this team. It’s truly been an honor.
Fortunately, I am not leaving empty-handed. My heart is full. I am more grateful than ever to live in Chaffee County, and I am inspired to continue working to make it an even better place.
While we would all probably happily erase the whole situation from the history books, you have each given me an enormous gift. Thank you.
Chris Kassar is the former community outreach coordinator for Chaffee County Public Health and the new communications Coordinator for Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.