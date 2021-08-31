Anyone who knows me can tell you I am not a fan of summer, but I do love this time of year when the garden is full of fresh veggies. It is quite satisfying going out to the backyard and picking something fresh off the vine you grew from seed.
Not to mention no pesticides and the amazing flavor. Carrots have always been one of my favorite vegetables, and after tasting how sweet mine are I can hardly bring myself to buy them in the store. And no pink, tasteless tomatoes either.
Tending my small garden has given me a healthy respect for farmers who have the responsibility of growing enough food for our country. They are at the mercy of Mother Nature and the market for their products. Thank you to anyone who willingly takes on this thankless, risky challenge.
So now that I have all this produce it is time to make sure I use it and don’t let anything go to waste. Soups are a great way to use a variety of vegetables and make a light, healthy meal.
Basil Tomato Soup
Basil Tomato Soup is a classic that is perfect any time of year, but especially now with fresh tomatoes.
Ingredients:
3 pounds ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1½ teaspoons fresh ground black pepper
2 cups yellow onions, chopped
6 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons butter
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 28-ounce can tomatoes with juice
4 cups fresh basil leaves, packed
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
1 quart chicken stock or water
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss together the fresh tomatoes, ¼ cup olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread tomatoes in a single layer on a foil lined baking sheet and roast 45 minutes.
In an 8-quart stock pot over medium heat, sauté the onions and garlic with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, butter and red pepper flakes for 10 minutes or until onions start to brown. Add canned tomatoes, basil, thyme and chicken stock. Add oven-roasted tomatoes, including any liquid on the baking sheet. Bring to a boil then simmer uncovered for 40 minutes. Hit with a submersible blender or process through a blender before serving. This can be served hot or cold.
Vegetable
Cabbage Soup
Vegetable Cabbage Soup is so adaptable. It is flavorful, healthy and comes together in no time. Leftover pulled pork, shredded chicken or braised beef are tasty additions you can add during the last few minutes of cooking to bulk up the soup.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 celery stalks, minced
½ teaspoon chili powder
Kosher salt and ground pepper, to taste
1 15-ounce can of white beans, drained and rinsed
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, minced
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
2 cups water
½ head of large cabbage, chopped
1 15-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped, plus more for garnish
Prep:
In a large pot or Dutch oven heat olive oil over medium heat. Add carrots, onions and celery. Season with salt, pepper and chili powder. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are soft, about 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in beans, garlic and thyme, cooking until the garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth and water, bring to a simmer.
Stir in tomatoes and cabbage. Simmer until cabbage is wilted, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in red pepper flakes and parsley. If adding meat, return to heat for about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with more parsley.
Carrot and
Coriander Soup
Carrot and Coriander Soup is a classic for a reason. This version picks up a little spice from the jalapenos and draws out the sweetness of the carrots by roasting them first.
Ingredients:
2 pounds carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
4 tablespoons olive oil, separated
1 teaspoon ground coriander
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 large red onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, plus stems, separated
6 cups vegetable broth
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Lime wedges for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss carrots with 2 tablespoons olive oil, coriander, salt and pepper on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast until carrots are fork tender, 30 minutes.
In a large pot over medium heat, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, jalapeno and cilantro stems. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add broth, cilantro leaves, red pepper flakes and roasted carrots. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Using an immersion blender or blender, puree until smooth. If using a regular blender remove the lid every so often to let steam escape. Garnish with cilantro leaves and lime wedges.