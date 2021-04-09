According to a recent Gallup poll, attorneys are among the least trusted professionals in the country. While the bar has been set pretty low, thanks to the antics of our elected officials in Washington, attorneys nevertheless find themselves in the same boat as bankers, journalists and used car salesmen in terms of public trust.
Fly fishing guides did not apparently feature as an option in the poll.
This got me to thinking. Given their professional demographic—two out of every three attorneys are male, and 85 percent of them are white—it comes as little surprise that attorneys featured pretty regularly among the clientele I’d entertain on my raft while guiding.
While such brief encounters left me little room to speak with authority on their moral integrity, I have to say that as regular people I enjoyed their company immensely. Except for a group from New Jersey, but then again it is difficult to decide whether the source of their unpleasantness originated from their profession or the millstone of their place of birth.
Ironically, way back in the naivety of my youth, I contemplated becoming a lawyer. As a rebel without a clue fresh out of high school, my fancy was fueled by no other motivation than envy of a friend, recently admitted to the bar, who drove a convertible sports car and looked sharp in his three piece suits.
Alas, my first year at college I spent too much time being admitted to a different kind of bar. The A average requisite for admission to law school manifested as a D instead.
I dropped out of college and began a succession of different modes of employment – truck driver, construction laborer, burger flipper – that led step by step to the world of guiding.
Of this, I have few regrets, being unable to think of a single occasion when I would rather have been anywhere but on my side of the oars.
But getting back to attorneys. In my experience the vast majority were great company, due in no small part to their seeming appreciation for being out on a river, instead of behind a desk trying to solve other people’s problems. Being on the river gave them the opportunity to, for a time, forget these problems, and instead focus on issues more fundamental to fulfillment and happiness: what size parachute adams best matches that blue wing that just landed on my vest? How deep should my dropper be? Are there really fish closer than six feet from the bank, or is this guide trying to pull my leg?
An attorney’s sense of humor tends to be liberally salted with the mild cynicism that comes from regularly being exposed to the less pleasant aspects of human nature.
One acerbic wit appreciates another, and I was often told the extra twenty in my tip was recognition for our similar outlook on life, and my willingness to call a spade what it is.
So next time you see an attorney, perhaps give them a hug instead of a wide berth—you never know when you might need one some day.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.