Virus hospitalizations at pandemic’s high point
Chaffee County recorded another coronavirus death, that of an 80-year-old man who was not vaccinated against the virus. It’s not clear if the victim died because of the virus or died of some other cause but with the coronavirus.
Since February 2020, 19 county residents have died as a result of contracting the virus, not counting the above noted individual.
Coronavirus numbers in the county continue to spike. Some 37 cases have been reported in the past week, 70 in the past two weeks.
Since February, when the vaccines became readily available, there have been 790 virus cases in the county, with 162 recorded in September.
Of those reported, 128 were breakthrough cases, where a person contracted the virus after having been vaccinated. This is 16 percent of the total number of cases since February.
This means that 84 percent of virus cases in the past eight months are from among those who have chosen not to be vaccinated.
To put the numbers into another perspective, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states that 69 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
Stated another way, 84 percent of county virus cases come from among just 31 percent of county residents.
This means that the surge in county virus cases is coming largely from the 31 percent of county residents who are not vaccinated.
What’s just as concerning is the increasing number of hospitalizations. In September, the county recorded 14 cases where those contracting the virus ended up in the hospital.
This is the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic first hit in March 2020. The next highest months were December 2020 and this past July with 12.
And once again, the spike in number of hospital virus cases comes from individuals who are not vaccinated.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, calls it “the perfect storm”: a large number of county residents who are not vaccinated; folks living their lives as they did before the pandemic, traveling about as they did prior to the pandemic; mixed in with the highly contagious Delta virus variant.
Health officials state that the best way to avoid contracting the virus, the best way to avoid hospitalizations – and death, for that matter – as a result of the virus, is to get vaccinated.
It’s that simple.
‘Boys & Girls’ thanks
In a record-breaking night, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County raised $37,000 at the recent Great Futures Gala at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
The clubs honored Kuper Banghart as the Youth of the Year. While struggling with Type I diabetes, the youth helps his peers at the club teaching science, technology, engineering and math programming.
Club Hero awards went to Sandy Boyd for her contributions over the years and and to Oren Dreeben for his service, on the board – including as board chair – financially and for volunteering, helping kids with their homework.
Congratulations to those recognized, to those contributing items to the fundraising auction and to those who generously purchased auction items or who simply contributed to the clubs.
All the contributions help make the county’s Boys & Girls Clubs the great resource that it is to local kids.
— MJB