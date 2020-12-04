Counting back the days as I sit sipping an evening whiskey among the aspens, I realize the date – Nov. 5, Guy Fawkes Day. As a young nipper growing up in New Zealand, Nov. 5 ranked only behind Christmas Day and birthday for excitement and anticipation.
Guy Fawkes Day commemorates the infamous Gunpowder Plot of 1605, where a group of English Catholics hatched a plot to blow up the House of Lords, in the process assassinating King James I, and installing a Catholic monarch in his stead.
Caught in the act with dozens of barrels of gunpowder ready to detonate beneath the House, Fawkes and his co-conspirators were swiftly brought to the justice of the day, namely torture, confession and sentenced to being hung, drawn and quartered.
To celebrate his narrow escape, the king ordered Londoners to mark the occasion by lighting bonfires.
Over the centuries, the commemoration spread throughout the Commonwealth.
In the weeks leading up to Nov. 5 fireworks would come on sale. Kids became unusually helpful, earning any extra pocket money we could to be spent at the local corner store on anything with a fuse and capable of making a loud bang—strings of diminutive tom thumbs, packets of double happies and bundles of thunder crackers, capable of blowing the ends out of a tin can.
Strict rules prevailed in our household—no lighting of fireworks until the big day itself.
Especially if it fell on a school day, the hours dragged imperceptibly. I’d keep an anxious eye on the weather—it could rain on any day of the year it wanted, just not Nov. 5.
My friends and I would rush home from school then reconvene to count, re-count, plot, and trade—one thunder cracker bought a string of tom thumbs, a half dozen double happies the same number of penny sky rockets.
In the weeks leading up to the big day, Dad would collect yard waste, lumber, tree branches and the like, heaping them in a pile in our back yard.
Neighbors would pitch in—car tires being a favorite fire starter—and then we kids would construct the Guy, a crude scarecrow-like effigy to be placed on top of the bonfire just before it was lit.
Friends and neighbors would assemble at the home next door for a barbeque, grilled sausages wrapped in buttered white bread then slathered in ketchup, and pavlova for desert being the mainstays.
We kids ran around, barely eating, anxious for sunset and the sight of my father lighting the bonfire—the green flag to the evening’s main event.
The next several hours would pass in a blur of flickering flame and dancing shadow, staccato explosions large and small, sky rockets arcing into the night, the bright bursts of flower pots and Roman candles, and the acrid smell and taste of gunpowder permeating the air, hair and clothing.
Reluctantly to bed, next morning we’d rise early before school, fossicking around the backyard for unexploded duds and virgin fireworks spilled on the ground in the darkness.
Strict rules continued. Any leftovers had to be expended that day.
After school we’d toss the duds on the embers of the bonfire and wait for them to explode, set fire to forts built out of matchsticks with fireworks inside, and as the last one was lit, realize how long of a wait lay ahead until next year.
Nowadays, Guy Fawkes Day is fading to irrelevance, in some ways for the better—as kids, we never dwelled too deeply on the meaning of burning effigies to celebrate the brutal death of a human being.
In addition to political correctness, the day has also become the victim of a growing wave of liability concerns coupled with helicopter parenting, and the disappearance of neighborhood back yards as the quarter and half acre suburban lots of yesteryear fall to rising property prices and the density demands of a growing population.
Whiskey and the warm glow of melancholy. The silence of the mountains serve to amplify the gulf of years separating those times from now.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.