Actions show city’s noise issue position
Earlier this year a property owner who lives across the Arkansas River from downtown Salida filed a complaint against the city alleging excessive noise from live music performances.
Matt Hobbs, who lives on the northeast side of the river, filed a complaint for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief against the city, City Administrator Drew Nelson and Giant Hornet LLC, doing business as High Side Bar & Grill.
The complainant alleges the city is violating state ordinances regarding noise limits, including time and decibel levels for outdoor noise. He is asking the court to declare that, as a statutory city, the city cannot enact less strict regulations than the state and a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction prohibiting High Side from carrying out any open-air concerts under the city’s “illegal” noise standards.
Citing exceptions in state statutes, the city contends it has the authority to regulate amplified sound and issue permits in excess of existing standards for open-air performances.
For more than a year, Mr. Hobbs and other nearby property owners have complained about noise levels coming from the bar and grill, appearing before the city council in September 2021, and participating in a mediation session involving complainant, the city and High Side owners. That effort failed.
At the time, according to city ordinances, the number of permitted events was set at 18.
In February, that changed. The city more than tripled the number of allowed events from 18 to 60, from May through October. In addition, businesses can ask the council to add to that number.
What the council’s February action amounts to is allowing a musical venue to have live outdoor performances every Friday and Saturday night every weekend May-October, six months – 26 weeks – plus eight other occasions when performances can be held, and apply for additional outdoor concerts beyond the 60 allowed by regulation.
For its part, Angela Winston, High Side co-owner, has said they have asked the city to determine where decibel levels should be measured, have hired a sound engineer and purchased a new sound system in an effort to mitigate noise issues.
Earlier this month, neighbors living near Tres Litros, an E Street brewery, questioned granting the business its request to have live outdoor music on its premises for six November dates. The council granted the request.
Noise issues from live outdoor performances appear to be a growing concern for the city and some city residents, pitting neighbors against businesses and the performances they sponsor.
Judging from the city council’s actions this year to increase the number of live outdoor performances allowed, it’s clear where the city stands on neighbors’ noise complaints.
70th congratulations!
Scanga Meat Co. recently celebrated its 70th year as a family-owned business. In 1952, Ralph Scanga, who as a youngster had trained as a tailor in Italy, bought the Watters Ranch and a two-room structure that became the original packing plant.
Over the years, the business saw a number of changes, of remodels, expansions and renovations, and today features a 12,000-square-foot processing plant-retail outlet with a total of 20 employees.
In addition to the business, Scanga family members have been deeply involved in civic and community affairs, helping to build and improve the county and region through their efforts.
To the Scangas, congratulations on 70 years as a family-owned business, thanks for the community efforts and best wishes for the future.
— MJB