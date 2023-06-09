A tradition from my wife’s family is to add clues to cards accompanying Christmas or birthday gifts. At my recently celebrated 63rd, the clue read “Welcome to the club.”
It was with some trepidation I began to open the box. While I am used to being outnumbered three to one in the gender stakes, something about their collective stare – a look of challenge mixed with a knowing smirk – had my mind racing as I slit the tape securing the wrapping.
The box contained another box, the top of which welcomed me to the Birkenstock family.
“You’ll love them!” they exclaimed. “Dad, they are so comfortable,” enthused one daughter. The other nodded her agreement. “You’ve gotta just try them on,” urged Kym.
A part of me envied her creativity. While I am an easy person to buy for – anything shiny and new related to biking, fly fishing or snowboarding will keep me happy for years – still she manages every year to think outside the box when it comes to gift giving. I on the other hand live in mortal terror for the month between Christmas – when I have to devise a creative gift idea for someone who will herself admit is the most difficult person to buy for – and the end of January, when I have to do it all over again for her birthday.
But Birkenstocks? There is something fundamentally un-American about them. Too few animals sacrificed their lives in the making, for starters. Next, they’re made by foreigners and not only that but socialist foreigners to boot, with their universal healthcare and high standard of living and next to no gun violence. And they look like the kind of shoes a socialist would design –free-swinging heel, toes exposed for the whole world to see …
“Just try them on,” they urged. “They take a while to mold to your feet, but once they do you won’t want to take them off.”
Well, OK, I thought. I can always try them on in the privacy of my own home, shrug my shoulders and send them back, and the world at large will not know my little secret.
Having worn them for a few days now, I think I can declare that Birkenstocks are the minivans of footwear. Everyone decrees with loud certainty that they will never be caught dead in one, yet once behind the wheel those that do immediately turn evangelical, preaching to anyone who will listen their life-changing, best-vehicle-you’ll-ever-own qualities. Scales fall from the eyes and pride flies out the window, sacrificed at the alter of economy, comfort, practicality and performance.
And so I continue to work my Birks in as they mold themselves to the shape of my feet.
Soon, I’ll be ready for my first public outing, but enough progress has been made to add me to the list of converts. Based on aesthetics alone, it is a wonder of the modern age that these shoes have found a place as the footwear of choice beyond anyone who isn’t a bearded, granola-subsisting Volvo driver from the backwoods of Connecticut who bursts into tears at the sight of a doe and her fawn.
That said, I am once again thankful for the wisdom of the women in my life who encourage me to look beyond my own ego and insecurities.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.