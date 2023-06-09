Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

A tradition from my wife’s family is to add clues to cards accompanying Christmas or birthday gifts. At my recently celebrated 63rd, the clue read “Welcome to the club.” 

It was with some trepidation I began to open the box. While I am used to being outnumbered three to one in the gender stakes, something about their collective stare – a look of challenge mixed with a knowing smirk – had my mind racing as I slit the tape securing the wrapping.