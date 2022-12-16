The river coursed through a steep-sided canyon, the tops of which were dusted with snow.
On the far side a railroad had been cut along the bank, on the near a highway. We parked in a pull-off then climbed over the crash barrier and walked along a narrow ledge, looking for an easy way down to the water.
There being no obvious pathway, we picked our way carefully down a steep jumble of loose boulders and scree, remnants from blasting that had taken place during construction of the highway. Once riverside, the contour of the bank continued to drop away into the depths of the river. Multiple large boulders were visible beneath the surface, and the current lapped swiftly at the shore.
Caveman moved a ways downstream while I found a boulder to sit on and began the process of rigging my rod. The time of the year and speed and depth of the river suggested using nymphs and weight. Sitting in the warming sunlight after a cold morning in camp, I took my time with each knot and choosing each fly, conscious of being present in the moment over my desire to begin fishing. Finally ready, I stood, made sure of stable footing and made my first cast into new water.
The appeal of nymphing lies in its sense of mystery. An angler seeks to divine and interpret the nuances of the river – how much weight and line is required in relation to depth and velocity and what distance to set between indicator and flies.
Much as a blind person uses a cane to negotiate the immediate world around them, so too the strike indicator performs a similar function, the angler focused on its progress, its motion, pauses and stutters to interpret what is going on in the unseen world below.
I settled into the rhythm of cast and mend, manipulating rod and line to place the indicator downstream of the flies, the line upstream of the indicator. The angle of the sun combined with the direction of the canyon meant several hours of staring at glare on the water lay ahead.
Each step upstream required deliberation. The footing was often unstable, the water dropping off deep almost immediately. Sometimes a scramble 20 or 30 feet back up the bank to circumvent an impassable cluster of boulders was required. I discovered that walking over uneven ground is possibly the worst pastime for someone carrying a hernia.
The boulders along the riverbed, not having had millennia of water working on them to soften and round their edges, provided multiple opportunities for flies and tippet to snag on their edges. Yet big fish lived in the depths, taking advantage of the many hidey-holes afforded by the interaction of rock and water.
While I lost several fly rigs to snags, so too did the rod bend a number of times to the weight of a fish. At one stage, hearing a yell from below me, I set down my rod and scrambled downstream to help Caveman land one particular brown that more than filled my net.
The continual focus on footing, the glare off the water and the constant boulder-hopping meant that by the time the sun left the canyon mid-afternoon fatigue dictated calling it a day and climbing back up to the highway rather than get lazy and take a tumble.
We sat on the tailgate and pulled off our waders as a couple of semis roared by heading upriver.
I tried to picture what the canyon must have looked like before the West was won, forbidding and likely largely impenetrable, rather than a conduit for commerce and entertainment. Equally I was cognizant of there being two worlds, the one sitting here on the highway and the other down at river’s edge.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.