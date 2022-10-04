Do you remember ever playing the game of telephone? Someone whispered a word or phrase to you, and then you whispered the word or phrase you heard to the person sitting next to you.
The chain of whispers continued through a string of people until the final one recited aloud what they heard. The point of the game was to illustrate the deviation between the initial phrase and the final phrase. The game of telephone is a good analog for the evolution of misconceptions. It demonstrates how easily misinformation disseminates and how the chain of communication can shift the original message.
Something akin to the game of telephone happens with young people in regards to substance use. Young people tend to develop exaggerated notions around the amount of substance use among their peers. For example, the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey asked high schoolers in Chaffee County if they believed a majority of their fellow high schoolers participated in certain behaviors.
When questioned about the use of vape products, more than half (52 percent) of Chaffee County high school students believed a majority of their peers used vapor products. However, the same survey showed that approximately one in five students reported using a vape product in the previous month. When asked how many of their peers engaged in binge drinking of alcohol (defined by drinking more than five drinks within a single hour), 36 percent of students believed the majority of their classmates imbibed at that elevated rate. In actuality, the number of Chaffee County high schoolers who engaged in binge drinking in the previous month is fewer than one in five students.
These common misconceptions create a dangerous mental game of telephone among youth. Studies have shown that young people are more likely to use substances when they believe their peers also use substances, and a perception that such use is common in some cases even outweighs the perception of substance use as “cool” or attractive.*
Alternatively, when young people have a more accurate idea about the true rate of use among their peers, it reduces their likelihood to use substances, strengthens their sense of self-determination and allows them to align their own behaviors accordingly.
Providing this accurate picture is called “social norming,” one of the efforts of the Chaffee County Youth Alliance (CCYA). Social norming offers an evidence-based approach to discussing substance abuse with young people. Young people who learn the accurate statistics around substance abuse in their peer groups can make better decisions and choices for themselves.
Social norming corrects the false narratives around substance abuse and can help relieve the internal pressure teens might feel around using substances like marijuana and alcohol.
Chaffee County Youth Alliance aims to provide accurate facts and statistics so that young people in our county have the tools and information they need to make healthy decisions. If you are a parent, guardian or other trusted adult, pursue conversations with the young person in your life about substance use. Don’t let them get lost in the mental game of telephone that communicates inaccurate messaging and can dictate social behaviors at this pivotal stage in their lives.
Family & Youth Initiatives is the prevention division of Chaffee County Human Services and aims to build strengths and reduce risks for youth, families and neighborhoods.