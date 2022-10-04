Kids Connection

Do you remember ever playing the game of telephone? Someone whispered a word or phrase to you, and then you whispered the word or phrase you heard to the person sitting next to you.

The chain of whispers continued through a string of people until the final one recited aloud what they heard. The point of the game was to illustrate the deviation between the initial phrase and the final phrase. The game of telephone is a good analog for the evolution of misconceptions. It demonstrates how easily misinformation disseminates and how the chain of communication can shift the original message.