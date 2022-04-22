The sky began to lighten behind the ridge top to the south as the Pink Moon, still concealed, inched higher. The slope up which we were skinning became steeper, and in the darkness I stopped and fumbled to activate my climbing bars.
“Let’s find a place to hang out at the crest of this next rise and wait for the moon to give us more light,” I suggested.
We found a place that offered shelter from the erratic wind, stepped out of bindings and sat, looking west toward our destination, a ridge line that formed part of the Continental Divide. Orion’s Belt lay low above the ridge, and above it, shining bright orange, the supernova Betelgeuse, the Hand of Orion, one of the brightest stars in the night sky. A relative youngster in the star world, with estimates of its age varying from a mere 10 to 85 million years, like a rock star Betelgeuse seems intent on living fast, dying young and leaving a good-looking corpse – likely collapsing into a supernova explosion sometime in the next 100,000 to 1 million years, give or take.
Such numbers are easy to roll off the tongue, yet conditioned as we are to viewing time through the lens of a four-score-and-10 lifespan, we really have little comprehension of the vast measure of space and time, the distances involved and how much of what we observe in the firmament still actually exists beyond its footprint left in ripples of light.
The night stayed mild and we were in no hurry to get moving. The moon finally crested the ridge and we watched as a soft light bathed first the very peaks of the mountains then slowly worked down below tree line and into the valleys, the illuminated snow emitting a gentle neon glow while the stands of timber cast deeper shadow.
I gave up trying to attempt to comprehend even a modicum of the breadth and workings of the universe and instead just sat and, like the snow in moonlight, absorbed the beauty. Finally it was time to stir. We continued uphill, the only sound the gentle hiss of skins on hard-packed snow. A half hour later we arrived at the ridge top, prepared for the downhill, then each opened a beer and we sat again, taking in the view.
In every direction the moonlight illuminated snow-capped peaks, some near, some distant, with the low country between dark as an ocean, dark as the sky above. The lights of a sprinkling of small settlements shimmered, and we guessed at their names and locations. But the night belonged to the stars above, humbling in their number and cold distance.
Finally some of that same cold began to creep up into our bones. What purchase there had been in the snow on the way up had disappeared, and we slid and scraped as much as rode back down to the parking lot, hoping edges would hold and no surprises lurked in the unseen detail of the terrain.
The truck’s headlights shined a tunnel of light in the night as we descended the pass toward town. In the gentle glow of the dashboard it was possible to imagine traveling through space and time, a feeling reinforced upon regaining town and the feeling we had just left one world behind and stepped back into another.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.