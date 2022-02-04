Fine white brushstrokes of cloud painted the sky, the air calm and mild, the only sound aside from our occasional conversation the sigh of skis sliding across packed snow. The trail before us circled back and forth across the meadow in a meandering figure eight, as if drawn by a shaky, unsure hand.
For her, the first time on cross-country skis in 40 years, for me the first time ever. Within 50 yards of the parking lot it became obvious, the gap between intent and reality. While the intent was forward motion, the reality was that the skis often had minds of their own, edges alternately grabbing and then suddenly slipping sideways, following the trail’s contour rather than direction.
We came to a gentle downhill, she going first while I videoed her progress, in anticipation of a highlight reel to send to the kids. Cautiously, always in control, she navigated the challenge without incident, then waited for me at the bottom of the slope. At first slowly, attempting to mimic her effort, I soon picked up speed, slipping as much sideways as downhill. Near the bottom my skis suddenly shot out from under me and my butt met the hardpack unceremoniously as I slid to a crumpled stop at her feet.
“Are you OK?” she asked in mild concern.
With much grunting and groaning I regained my feet, if not my dignity, and brushed myself off.
“You were the one who should have been videoing,” I replied.
With little but my ego bruised we carried on, then stopped to watch as a coyote ambled across our path 50 yards distant, acknowledging our presence with a turn of the head and a brief sniff of the air before continuing on its way, pausing every now and then to nose at the ground, affording us one last glimpse of its bushy tail as it disappeared from view over a low ridge.
For a time the trail curved with the course of a stream, sunken and covered beneath layers of ice and snow, bare willow branches protruding skyward along its banks. By now we were beginning to show some form, gliding smoothly with each stride, for my part feeling marginally in control of both speed and direction. We ascended the slight hill that had given me such grief on the way down without incident and took a break for water and to share a cookie, retrieved from my pack in several pieces as a reminder of my crash earlier. I sprinkled the crumbs on the ground, hopefully a wintertime morsel for passing bird or rodent.
In the distance several crows, perhaps working on some hidden feast, leaped and cawed from beyond a slight rise in the terrain before one departed, taking wing to circle high above us before heading in the direction of a stand of timber where the flat ground of the meadow ended and the terrain became steep and shadowed.
We gained the far reach of the trail where it turned one last time back toward the starting point. By now our limbs were becoming tired, as much from tension and the struggle to exert control as the exercise of skiing itself.
Soon we sat beneath the open hatch, eating a sandwich and looking back out across the brilliant white of the meadow, pleasantly tired and sufficiently inspired to be talking about what we’d learned and about the next time.
