It’s that time of year again and even without normal celebrations I’m sure people are looking for gifts to be bought and mailed to family and friends.
I have two book suggestions each for dog lovers, cat lovers, and horse lovers and other lovers of animals.
For all you dog lovers out there you can’t find a better writer than W. Bruce Cameron of “The Dog’s Purpose” fame. I’m currently reading his 2013 Christmas book “The Dogs of Christmas” and it’s a delight. (I do read other than dog books.)
Moving along, “A Dog’s Purpose” boxed set by Cameron has four books including: “Ellie’s Story,” “Bailey’s Story,” “Molly’s Story” and “Max’s Story.”
The cover photo is adorable and there is a discussion and activity guide included. This sounds like something parents could use for remote learning at home. They are hardback books for ages 8-11.
Another Cameron book “Lily to the Rescue” won the 2020 National Parenting Product Award and tells the story of a stray named Lily who is rescued from the streets and has to overcome her fear of humans.
She and her girl, Maggie Rose, both overcome their troubles and move on to rescue animals in trouble. This is a chapter book series for ages 7-10
On to cat stories and I just finished a fantastic book about a rescued cat and her big burly Scottish rescuer biking around the world.
I usually stick to dog books, but this was well-written and fascinating following this young Scotsman on the first leg of his worldwide bike trip.
Attempting to get his life in order, he embarks from Scotland, finds a very young kitten on a mountain road in Bosnia, sneaks her across the border of Albania, then on to Turkey.
He visits veterinarians on his way for Nala – named after the lion youngster in The Lion King, and eventually picks up a job as a sea kayaker in Greece.
Under subtle pressure from friends back home he begins an Instagram account of his trip with photos of Nala and it becomes a huge success.
He later adds a YouTube video and garners help for animal shelters he befriends along the way.
He becomes inordinately fond of Nala and at the end of the book ends up stuck in Hungary due to the coronavirus lockdown.
He returns home for awhile and is currently back on the road into Asian countries and Russia with Nala, of course.
One more cat book and then I need to resume in part two: horse stories and maybe goats and chickens.
I’m a wordy writer and there are limits set for me. Imagine!
A graphic novel called (not very creatively) “A Cat Story” by Ursula Murray Husted is about two felines on a journey to find their forever homes.
Cilla and Betto end up on a grand adventure to a very surprising place. Illustrations galore. New as of October 2020.
Mail your book purchases by Media Mail and the cost is much less, just be sure to the tell the post master you’re mailing a book, or two, or three.
That’s all folks. Until next time.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.