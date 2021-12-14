City-Parks and Wildlife agreement potentialwin-win scenario
Salida City Council is considering a proposal to take over management of Frantz Lake and Sands Lake state wildlife areas from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The two areas and the short segment of property connecting them are popular year-round with both visitors and local residents for fishing, walking, running, biking, bird watching and picnicking – among other pursuits – as well as folks just looking to take a break with nature.
In 2019, Parks and Wildlife announced a policy requiring that those using state wildlife areas have fishing or hunting licenses, noting that it is these licenses which fund the purchase and maintenance of the areas.
As could be expected, the policy change met with no small amount of criticism locally, especially from those using the areas who do not hunt or fish.
Prompted by residents’ comments, in fall 2020 the city sent a letter to Parks and Wildlife asking the agency to exempt Frantz and Sands wildlife areas from the license directive and at the same time to pursue trail easements, cooperative management agreements, potential acquisition or some other collaborative solution to the issue.
Because Parks and Wildlife manages some 350 wildlife areas and nearly 240 trust lands funded through fishing and hunting license fees, making an exception to the license requirement in Salida does not seem likely. If it exempted the two areas here, it would have to make similar exemptions elsewhere.
Having the city take over management and maintenance of the areas and the associated costs, however, presents potential options for the agency.
Having a state agency cooperate and collaborate with another government entity is not unheard of. An example is state parks working with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to develop and manage Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, an arrangement that goes back more than 30 years to the late 1980s, early 1990s.
Having the city take over management and maintenance of the areas would enhance their use as broader recreational resources, something that Parks and Wildlife is limited in doing in part because of its limited funding and in part because of its stated mission.
Under a possible collaborative agreement between the city and Parks and Wildlife, recreational users would in theory be able to use the two wildlife areas as they would other city parks without having to purchase a fishing or hunting license. At the same time it would seem that Frantz and Sands would still meet their intended purpose as state wildlife areas, protecting and enhancing a wide variety of wildlife.
This could be a win-win scenario for the city, state, anglers, hunters and many other recreational users.
Monarch opens!
With more than a foot of snow falling over the course of a week, Monarch Mountain opened Saturday with two lifts operating.
While the average opening date is Nov. 19, that Monarch is shuttling skiers and boarders up the mountain once again is good news for its employees. It’s also good news for the lodging businesses, retailers, convenience stores and all the other businesses – and their employees – that depend on the ski area for all or a portion of their winter trade.
The good news is more storms are in the forecast, which will help boost the early season conditions.
— MJB