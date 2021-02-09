County now ‘Yellow’
Over the weekend, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a new coronavirus dial system effective across the state.
Under new guidelines, Chaffee County moves to Level Yellow, down from Level Orange which is about where the county’s been since October.
One apparent change is the new system will use a seven-day metric instead of the 14-day metric which had previously been in effect.
For most individuals and businesses, while the revised standards are welcome, in actuality not much appears to have changed.
In the county there were four new cases Monday, a total of 49 over the past seven days, 105 over the past 14 days with a positivity rate of 6.35 percent. This is roughly about where the county has been the past month, sometimes dropping a bit lower.
Over the past year, the county has had just over 900 reported virus cases.
The virus remains a dangerous threat. Some 400,000 Americans have died from the disease, about the same number of those killed in action in World War II. The county has had 16 cases resulting in death with 24 deaths among those infected.
Nationwide, roughly 1 percent of those who become ill with the virus die.
These are serious numbers.
What’s most important is for communities, the county, state and nation to continue following established protocols to wear masks, wash hands often, maintain safe distance, stay home if sick and get tested if symptoms develop.
The above will not by themselves prevent infections from happening but they are without question a way to lower the incidence of contracting and spreading the disease, at least until the vast majority of residents can be vaccinated.
Get reliable virus info
Some have said, given the newness of the vaccines and its unknown potential long-term effects, they will choose to not be inoculated against the coronavirus.
However, as has been noted in recent Mountain Mail articles by county health and medical officials, while the vaccine has just become available, it has been under development for more than a decade with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed serving to accelerate availability.
To greatly simplify, the virus vaccine causes the body to make a version of the virus which the body then uses to begin to create antibodies which will protect against “the real thing.” No one can die from the vaccine.
Dr. Lydia Segal, who practices at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, points out that of 70,000 involved in clinical vaccine testing, no one died from the virus.
Emily Anderson, a county public health nurse, states that while no vaccine is 100 percent effective against preventing someone from getting the virus, of those who were vaccinated, symptoms are much less severe.
For those who do have questions about the vaccines currently available, Ms. Anderson advises going to recognized, reliable sources for information such as the Center for Disease Control, state and county public health departments or the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.
“The ticket out of the pandemic,” she said, “is vaccination of a vast majority of the world’s population, and until that point we must continue to be vigilant in the other protective measures we have at our disposal.
“It’s understandable that we are all experiencing COVID-19 fatigue, but the pandemic is still very much a threat to many people in our society.”
Vaccinations are now open to pre K-12 school teachers, licensed childcare providers and those 65 and older. To register county residents should go to chaffeecounty.rsvpify or call 719-539-4519.
— MJB