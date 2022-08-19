Late summer is must river time for dry fly anglers. Regular rainfall has helped the river flow fuller to its banks than early season indicated. The margin where water laps foliage is consequently a hive of activity and potential. For a fish, the food supply here is abundant.
Just find yourself a sheltered nook out of the main current along a grass or willow-lined bank and settle in for the conveyor-belt-like delivery to your nose of any creature hapless enough to hatch, fall in or misjudge its landing.
For anglers, this combination of circumstance shifts the fishing needle several notches toward nirvana, the dry fly equivalent of a powder day, if you will. Angling doesn’t get much better than casting large dries into skinny water and hooking big fish.
Inches make the difference when placing the fly. Six inches out from the bank yields 50 percent less fish than 2 inches out. The prime lie is as close to the bank as possible, and fish that occupy the prime lie have little reason to move from their place.
Bigger fish occupy the prime lies, while smaller ones stay away lest they too wind up on the menu. Sometimes big fish strike their quarry viciously, but more often than not it is a gentle sip. A half-imagined flash of color, a change in the light pattern around the fly, then it disappears seamlessly before your eye, so smoothly you doubt like an apostle what you have just seen. Doubt too long, and the fish will reject the fly before you realize what actually just happened.
One needs to be brave when casting, avoiding emotional attachment to one’s fly. Get it tight into places you ordinarily wouldn’t dare – beneath the overhanging branches, under the cut bank, in among that tangle of riprap. Flies will be lost, but fish too will be caught.
Given the often gentle nature of the strike, it is easy to think small fish, an impression that goes away pretty quickly once the hook is set. At this point in the process there is usually a two- to three-second time frame when both angler and fish are trying to comprehend what is happening. Whoever first recovers from the confusion usually has the upper hand. If the fish, it will be darting toward the nearest deep water of sunken pile or tangle it can find, often staked out beforehand.
If the angler recovers quickest, there are a precious few seconds to get the fish’s head up to the surface and turned toward them. A fish with its head up has a hard time calling the shots, one with its head down is in charge.
One can be taught the how and the where of fly casting, but once a fish is hooked it becomes an intensely personal experience, for the angler alone. Learning to divine through the rod what the fish is doing – when to surrender line, when to horse – takes time and a lot of lost fish and curses.
But when it all comes together the sequence becomes a thing of beauty. Looking downstream, you pick your target, a shaded cranny in the riverbank, lapped with grass and gentle current. You cast and the fly materializes right where you wished it and floats under grass to the inner sanctum beyond. A gentle dimple appears while the fly simultaneously disappears, you set the hook, and all hell breaks loose.
Or in the sunlight you see the shadow of the fish as it moves ever so slightly to analyze the fly, then a mouth appears, gaping open, the fly vanishes and as the fish returns to its station you wait a half-second longer then set the hook and the fun begins. Truly, the high point is the take, landing the fish a bonus but not a prerequisite.
Shortly the river level will drop as the summertime releases expire and native flow resumes. Many of these grassy banks will be rendered high and dry until next summer, but as is the way of the seasons, fall fishing will bring with it its own challenges, joys and attractions.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.