Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Late summer is must river time for dry fly anglers. Regular rainfall has helped the river flow fuller to its banks than early season indicated. The margin where water laps foliage is consequently a hive of activity and potential. For a fish, the food supply here is abundant.

Just find yourself a sheltered nook out of the main current along a grass or willow-lined bank and settle in for the conveyor-belt-like delivery to your nose of any creature hapless enough to hatch, fall in or misjudge its landing.