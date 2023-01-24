Poncha stepping out with land purchase
Poncha Springs town officials are stepping out in a big way.
Earlier this month Poncha officials announced the town is in the process of purchasing approximately 30 acres off CR 120 from Ute Development to be used for future recreational activities, open space and other possible uses.
Mayor Ben Scanga said among the entities the town has talked to about the property are Salida Regional Library, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and Chaffee County Hockey Association.
The library, he said, is considering a satellite branch; the Boys & Girls Club is looking at a facility in the town; and the hockey association is interested in a site for indoor or outdoor skating rinks.
The property is large enough to also feature ball and soccer fields, which could be used in conjunction with Salida School District and a possible new elementary school to be constructed in Poncha, though apparently at another location.
Because the sale has not closed, the mayor said he could not release the purchase price, though he noted the parcel would not require the town to raise taxes or take on any new debt.
Poncha has been growing steadily, going back to the early 1970s when it installed a sewer system connecting via a main along U.S. 50 to Salida’s wastewater treatment plant and in the 1980s, the town’s water system.
In the past 20 years or so the town has about doubled in population to about 1,100 people, up from a census count of 737 in 2010. Residential developments have been sprouting regularly, on the town’s north, west and east sides.
The town has also grown in commercial businesses with LaGree’s Market, a new True Value Hardware and Colorado Outpost, all opening in the past four years.
The new property will be a key piece of infrastructure for the town, a site that will be a point of pride for residents with potential for multiple recreational activities, from a park to trails to ballfields and open space, among other uses.
Officials are to be commended for taking an action to purchase property that will be an attraction and benefit to residents and visitors and have a positive impact on life and living in Poncha for decades to come.
Serving student needs
Of nearly 4,000 entities directing colleges and universities across the U.S., the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees was recently recognized as a recipient of the Nason Award as one of the nation’s best college or university governing boards.
According to the citation announcing the award, the CMC board was honored for its “commitment to meet the needs of students and the region the college serves,” including:
• Investing and leveraging $45 million for affordable housing in high-cost mountain towns;
• Expanding academic programming and technology for high-demand fields such as nursing;
• Growing concurrent enrollment for high school students; and
• Focusing board policy for public policy changes, which have included modifying the state constitution, which strengthen CMC financially and its support for underserved students.
Dave Armstrong, Salida campus board liaison, said he is proud of the way the board works with students and college leadership and said the award is a tribute to college district taxpayers who support CMC and its various programs.
Congratulations to the CMC board, for its leadership in serving the district and its students.
