The bald eagle materialized out of the dusk from upstream, gliding silently past camp and from view around the bend down river, same as it had done the previous evening.
Dinner bubbled in the pot on the camp stove, and while we exchanged stories from our day, the eagle retraced its path upstream toward its roost, one last patrol before dark.
“Probably looking for his mate, that big whitey you caught today,” I remarked to Caveman, reflecting on the hefty whitefish he’d landed from a pool downstream of where we sat.
The benefits of choosing a campsite down at the river’s edge – solitude and a place to drift off to sleep beneath countless stars while listening to nothing but the river’s murmur – had been offset by a cold morning, sipping tea while watching the sun inch slowly down toward river level, breakfast eaten while walking around to stay warm.
The river ran at a late-season flow, much of the cobbled bed slick with the remnants of summer slime. While Cave headed downstream, I elected to fish straight from camp, wading to the far bank where a stretch of boulders and riprap hinted at big fish water. So began a long day of frustration, perseverance and ultimately redemption, from an angling-success point of view.
The boulders and riprap created multiple perfect lies for trout, a veritable Shangri-La of deep channels, hidey-holes and sheltering eddies, mingled with multiple snags and conflicting current seams. After losing two fly rigs to deep snags, finally the indicator dove to a fish and I lifted one of the smallest trout I have ever hooked from the depths, my sole return for an hour’s patient endeavor.
For the next several hours I made my way upstream, fishing runs deep and shallow, fast and slow, altering depth, weight and flies. Seldom have I hooked so many snags, primarily sticks heavily crusted in caddis cases, yet no further fish were tempted by my offerings.
At one stage Caveman caught up to me, and I sat on the riverbank and watched as he pulled two fish from a run I had just worked without success. I told him to get back downstream where he belonged.
Late afternoon I sat on a grassy bank surveying a beautiful glide that, I told myself, simply had to hold at least one fish with my name on it. I tied on a fresh fly combo then walked to the water’s edge and began methodically working the water, from out in the middle of the river toward the shallows, move up several paces, repeat. Early on I realized I had left my landing net on the bank, but reasoned that by not having it with me, I was bound to shortly need it.
As if on cue, the indicator sank and I set the hook into a lovely brown trout that took me upriver and down before I brought it close and slipped the hook from its mouth with a quick twist.
The shadows reached across the river and, weight lifted, I turned downstream and trudged a weary path back to camp. All day I had been conscious of the arc of the sun, measured in the angle of glare and the cast of my shadow upon the water, yet still the speed of its progress had taken me by surprise. Once again, a day spent immersed in attempting to decipher the nuances of a river had passed, seemingly in blink of an eye.
And so we sat as the eagle disappeared from view upstream and the first stars appeared in the east. I felt something of an uninvited guest imposing upon the eagle’s world, a bit-part interloper in some infinitesimal and irrelevant cosmic drama.
Tomorrow we would pack up camp and be gone while the eagle and the fish and the river would continue about their business, living their lives for the better without our intrusion.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.