Due to advances in veterinary medicine and animal care, “man’s best friend” is living longer, which is wonderful news. Unfortunately, as our dogs age they are more prone to developing arthritis.
Osteoarthritis is a common problem in dogs, particularly in seniors and large breeds. Although there is no cure for this progressive condition, identifying the problem early and initiating appropriate management can improve your dog’s quality of life.
Osteoarthritis, also referred to as Degenerative Joint Disease, is a progressively worsening inflammation of the joint caused by the deterioration of the cartilage which acts a cushion between bones.
Any dog can develop arthritis as he ages, but some large breeds and breeds with hereditary predispositions are more likely to develop the condition.
Injuries and obesity may also make a dog more likely to develop arthritis.
The symptoms of arthritis may start slowly, making It difficult for owners to detect. As the disease progresses and the dog’s pain worsens, owners may see the following signs:
Stiffness and difficulty getting up from a sitting or lying down position.
Limping, trembling or tenderness when walking.
Trouble climbing stairs or jumping up on couches or into cars.
Less interest in going for walks or engaging in other activities.
Difficulty in squatting to “potty.”
Behavioral changes such as increased irritability or not wanting to be touched nor picked up.
You might see these signs and merely attribute them to the natural aging process, but they should not be ignored because treatments are available that can help your dog move more comfortably.
If you see these signs, take your dog to your veterinarian who will conduct an exam, check joint areas for pain and possibly run some tests to determine that it is arthritis, and if it is, recommend a treatment plan.
Your vet might recommend medications, natural supplements or weight loss.
He might also suggest alternative therapies such as massage, physical therapy, hydrotherapy or acupuncture. You can help your dog move more comfortably by providing environmental support.
Use ramps to help your dog get up and down to the couch or into the car. Raise food and water bowls so your dog does not have to bend down.
Get a soft but supportive orthopedic pet bed that is low to the ground.
Use non-slip mats or rugs on hardwood or tile floors to provide your dog better traction.
Block off stairways with a pet gate to ensure your dog’s safety when not under your direct supervision. Assist your dog by carrying or lifting him, but be careful that you do not cause him pain in the process.
It is sad to watch our dogs age and the easy run become a slow walk, but walking is important to help maintain mobility and prevent obesity. Shorter and more frequent walks will keep your dog active and the two of you happily bonded.
