As many people know, Paul was a chef in Seattle after leaving the Navy. He has always said a good chef takes something familiar and makes it their own. One of our favorite things to do is eat a really great meal in a restaurant and come home and see if we can make it better.
Cooking is something of a competitive sport in our home, although to be honest there are never really any losers when you get to try something amazing someone else made just for you. It is not often we get skunked in this endeavor, but chef Andy Modrzejewski and his wife, Misty, are serving some truly special meals at MoJo’s, at the junction of U.S. 50 and Colo. 291, that have me waving the white flag.
Last weekend we tried his Mojocristo sandwich for breakfast and were left speechless. This edible art is not the deep fried sandwich you know so well, but even better with a scrumptious raspberry sauce that is neither too sweet nor bitter, but perfection in a small cup. This is only available through this month so don’t miss out.
Andy has other inspiring dishes like his breakfast fried rice, pork belly benny and very berry French toast. I have seen the lunch menu, which looks delicious, but have never had the opportunity to try. So if you want to eat something outstanding, and get some inspiration in the process, give Mojo’s a try.
Eggs Benedict with
Apple Sausage and
Mustard Hollandaise
If you are ready to put a twist on a breakfast favorite, why not try Eggs Benedict with Apple Sausage and Mustard Hollandaise. This does require some refrigeration time, so making this for a brunch may work better than a weekday breakfast.
Sausage Ingredients:
1 garlic clove
Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
5 tablespoons canola oil
1 small Granny Smith apple, finely grated
½ small onion, finely grated
2 teaspoons fresh sage, finely chopped
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped, plus whole leaves for garnish
1 pound ground pork
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Pinch cayenne pepper
Mustard Hollandaise Ingredients:
3 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
1½ sticks (12 tablespoons) butter, melted until foamy, foam skimmed off
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Dash of Chipotle Tabasco Sauce
Kosher salt, to taste
Poached Egg Ingredients:
8 eggs
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
Additional Ingredients:
4 English muffins
4 tablespoons butter
For the sausage, chop garlic and sprinkle it with salt. Smear into a paste using the flat side of a knife blade. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add apple, onion, garlic paste, sage, thyme and some salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool slightly.
Add pork, maple syrup, cayenne pepper and some salt and pepper to apple mixture and stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours to allow flavors to meld.
When sausage is chilled, line a large plate with paper towels. Shape the sausage mixture into eight equal patties at least 3 inches wide. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until oil begins to shimmer. Add 4 of the patties and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the skillet and when hot, cook remaining sausage patties.
For hollandaise sauce, put egg yolks in a medium stainless steel bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Whisk yolks until they are a pale yellow and fluffy. Slowly add melted butter, a few tablespoons at a time, and whisk until thickened. Remove from heat and whisk in lemon juice, the mustards and hot sauce. Season with salt. Turn off heat under the water and set the hollandaise back on top of the pot to keep warm while you poach the eggs.
Most egg poaching pans only cook 4 eggs at a time. To cook more at once, combine vinegar and 3 cups of water in a large, high-sided skillet and heat to a gentle simmer. Break each egg into a cup and gently add to the water. Poach until eggs are nearly set, 4 to 5 minutes.
While the eggs cook, toast and butter the English muffins. Put 2 muffin halves on each of four plates. Top each half with a sausage patty, a poached egg and a ladleful of hollandaise sauce. Garnish with thyme leaves and serve while hot.