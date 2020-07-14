A two month old pup died 18,000 years ago and has been unearthed in the melting permafrost in far eastern Siberia. It was preserved intact with its hair, eyelashes, nails, pads and whiskers. I can’t insert a photo here but you can look at the pup’s photo in several places online. He has brown fur and a cute nose. I’ll list those at the end of this article.
DNA analysis indicated the pup was male, less than two months old and still had his milk teeth. Might it be a wolf? Or is it a dog? Or maybe a pup in transitional stage between those two?
Dogs split from wolves according to most experts as far back as 40,000 years. The University of Stockholm Centre for Paleogenetics tried to determine which but cannot yet conclusively determine if he is a wolf or dog or transitional.
He was named “Dogor” in the Yakut language where he was found. It means “friend” and in English can mean closer to “uncertain.”
Dogor was found in northeastern Siberia in 2018 in Yakutia. Fossils of ancient domesticated dogs date back to 14, 700 years ago. Some “dog-like” fossils have been dated back to 35,000 years ago.
Dogor could possibly be a transitional form between wolves and dogs. A mummy of a young horse that lived 30-40,000 years ago has been discovered intact with its skin and hooves in the same general area.
The Siberian permafrost has been melting and astonishingly well-preserved prehistoric animals have been exposed. A severed head of a huge wolf was dated back to 40,000 years ago.
All of this info was gathered from various sources, primarily livescience.com.
If you choose to check it out and see photos of Dogor the article is titled “Mummified Pup Died in Siberia 18,000 years ago…and might be a Wolf or a Dog (or something else.”
Livescience.com is a fascinating site but I like to check the veracity of these kinds of stories in multiple sources.
I checked further and found articles about Dogor in SmartNews, a Smithsonian magazine. There is a better photograph there (smithsonianmag.com). SmartNews had an additional bit of info: A 12,400 year old pup with its brain, heart, lungs and stomach intact was found in the same region as Dogor in 2016.
There are stories with basically the same information found in the New York Times, NBC, and on YouTube.
Who are these Yakut peoples? Discovermagazine.com has an interesting article about them. They are mainly a cattle and horse-breeding economy speaking a Turkic language.
Questions regarding how they came to settle in far eastern Siberia have yet to be thoroughly determined.
I could spend an entire day and more researching all this since I find it really interesting and may return to reading about it further at some point.
Judy Lore is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.