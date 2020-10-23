Scary COVID numbers: it’s our health at stake
Through the summer, state and national health officials have said they expected an increase in coronavirus cases this fall. Unfortunately, they were not wrong.
Across the country virus cases are surging, even in states with previously relatively low counts.
Chaffee County is no exception. Since Oct. 1, the county has reported 47 cases: 33 in the past two weeks, including 10 Buena Vista Correctional Facility staff; and 28 in just the past week.
The sudden increase comes as a shock. Perhaps the community along with the rest of the country has been lulled into thinking spread of the virus was somewhat under control.
From experience in the county and news from other states, it’s anything but “under control.”
In a column in The Mail a week ago, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said the increase in virus numbers “had her concerned.”
Her comments came before this week’s 28 cases and, for the second time this fall, closure of Salida schools to in-person classes because of multiple infections reported among staff and students.
What is particularly concerning is that most of the recent cases come from the community. As of Thursday, the county virus cases total 395. Of these, 199 are BVCF inmates and 23 BVCF staff, 44 Columbine residents and 12 staff, a total of 278 or 70 percent of county cases.
In the past week, however, of 28 cases reported, 19 or 68 percent have come from the community with nine from BVCF staff.
These are scary numbers and a scary trend, and we’re not referring to Halloween.
With the holidays ahead, with their traditions, celebrations and joy, Ms. Carlstrom said “it will be tempting to engage in activities that increase the spread of the virus,” that many will be experiencing a range of emotions in having to make difficult decisions “for ourselves, family and friends.”
As she said last week, while county residents may be experiencing pandemic fatigue, “now is not the time to give up or become lax in our decisions.”
What she didn’t say was that this is barely the start of colder months, when folks will be moving indoors from summer-related outside activities. What this in turn means is the number of cases is all but certain to increase, and in particular from spreading in the community.
If anything, in the weeks and months ahead – yes that’s “months ahead” – it’s ever more important to follow coronavirus health guidelines, to:
• maintain six feet of physical distance;
• wash hands often;
• properly wear face coverings;
• get tested if symptoms show; and
• stay home if sick.
To the above we would add, be smart about travel and hosting guests, making plans and establishing criteria well in advance, so everyone’s aware, to limit as much as possible last minute surprises.
Going forward into the pandemic’s next phase, it’s our health, your health and the over all health of the county that’s at stake.
No to gray wolves
On Nov. 3, voters will decide whether or not gray wolves should be introduced in the state.
Proposition 114 would require Colorado Park and Wildlife officials to develop a plan to reintroduce gray wolves on the Western Slope.
Supporters of 114 say the animals are needed to balance ecosystem health, including preying on deer and elk to prevent over-grazing.
It doesn’t make sense, however, to be specifically introducing another predator to the environment when Parks and Wildlife officials are already concerned about declining deer herds, with plans in place to reduce mountain lion numbers as a result.
Vote no on Prop 114.
— MJB