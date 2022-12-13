It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday party time, and there is no need to get stressed over a little holiday gathering. Paul and I would love to host a big party for all our family and friends, but living in a 133-year-old house with about 1,000 square feet of living space does limit the number of people we can have over at one time, but not the amount of fun we can have.
If you don’t have a lot of space or simply are not up to hosting something over the top, try an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre gathering. Dessert or cookie parties make a fun way to celebrate with minimal preparation and cleanup. Keep the guest list small, deliver your treats or have people come celebrate in shifts. Just remember to keep it simple and enjoy the time you have with the ones you love.
As far as I am concerned you can never go wrong with bacon, and Bacon-Wrapped Scallops are hard to beat. This recipe serves 6, so feel free to double, triple or quadruple the recipe as needed. Warning, they won’t last long.
1½ pounds large sea scallops
1 8-ounce can sliced water chestnuts
½ pound thin bacon, cut into 3-inch pieces
Sriracha Aioli Dipping Sauce
2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, brown sugar and orange juice. Add cleaned scallops to the mixture and toss to combine. Cover and allow to refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to overnight.
In another small bowl, combine mayonnaise with sriracha and lime juice, mixing until smooth. This sauce can be made ahead and stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Working with 1 scallop at a time, lay a bacon piece flat, add a slice of water chestnut to the middle followed by a marinated scallop. Tightly wrap the bacon around the scallop and pierce with a toothpick to hold the bacon in place.
Place on a nonstick baking sheet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until bacon is crispy. For extra crispy bacon, broil for the last 2 or 3 minutes. Make sure to keep an eye on them if broiling; they will burn quickly.
Homemade Jalapeno Poppers are so delicious and pretty easy to make. This recipe serves 5 so feel free to increase the ingredients to cover the number of guests.
8 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
4 pieces thick bacon, cooked and finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet and set aside. In a small bowl, combine Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, bacon, chives, garlic, salt and pepper.
Using plastic gloves to protect your hands, halve each jalapeno lengthwise. Remove seeds and membranes using a paring knife. Rinse and pat dry. Spoon the cheese mixture evenly into each jalapeno half.
Pour melted butter over panko bread crumbs. Toss to combine and sprinkle over the top of each popper. Place peppers, cut side up, on the baking sheet on bottom rack of oven and bake until cheese has melted, jalapenos have softened and panko is golden, about 30 minutes. Serve immediately.
Nothing says party like cheese, and this Queso Fundido preps in only 10 minutes and is packed full of flavor.
1 or 2 9-ounce packages of chorizo, depending on your heat tolerance
1 8-ounce can of green chilies, mild or hot depending on your preference
2 pounds grated cheese, a mix of mozzarella, Monterey or cheddar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook chorizo in a large, oven-safe iron skillet over medium heat until crumbly and no longer pink. Drain off excess fat. Reserve ¼ cup of chorizo for topping.
Add green chilies to the pan, giving them a good toss to combine with remaining chorizo. Cover the mixture with cheese. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until cheese is bubbling and melted. Don’t overcook or the cheese will get chewy.
Remove skillet from the oven and top with the pico de gallo and remaining chorizo. Serve with warm tortilla chips or tortillas.
Cream Cheese Shrimp Dip is another treat you can get on the table in 10 minutes, with no cooking time needed. The ingredients do look odd but come together to create a really tasty treat. Serve with your favorite crackers and celery.
1/8 cup prepared horseradish sauce, jarred
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon chipotle Tabasco sauce
¾ pound bay shrimp, cooked
In a small bowl, mix together ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, Tabasco sauce, applesauce and lemon zest until smooth and creamy.
Press cream cheese block onto a platter and smash it with the back of a spoon until double in width. Pour the cocktail sauce over the cream cheese and top with shrimp. Arrange crackers and celery around the outside of the platter.