It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday party time, and there is no need to get stressed over a little holiday gathering. Paul and I would love to host a big party for all our family and friends, but living in a 133-year-old house with about 1,000 square feet of living space does limit the number of people we can have over at one time, but not the amount of fun we can have. 

If you don’t have a lot of space or simply are not up to hosting something over the top, try an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre gathering. Dessert or cookie parties make a fun way to celebrate with minimal preparation and cleanup. Keep the guest list small, deliver your treats or have people come celebrate in shifts. Just remember to keep it simple and enjoy the time you have with the ones you love. 