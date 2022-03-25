QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in a future column. Remember that what I write today may be updated as scientific-based information becomes available.
NOTE: I will be moving to writing only occasional COVID Q and A columns when there are updates of importance. Remember that it was two years ago when the virus was declared by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.
With more than 1,000 people a day still dying in the USA, we will achieve the unfortunate milestone within a month or so of 1 million deaths since the pandemic started, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sixteen months ago vaccines became available in this country. To broadly summarize the vaccination status in Chaffee County, 64 percent of all residents, including children older than 5, are fully vaccinated. Of those older than 65, 89 percent are fully vaccinated. More data is available on the CDC website, which is broken down by county. (Easiest way to find the website is type in CDC, vaccine tracker by county.)
QUESTION: What is the news on the new variant: “stealth” Omicron, aka B.2?
ANSWER: It is a subvariant of Omicron that is even more transmissible than the original Omicron. So far, globally, it looks to also be about the same or less severe than the original type from two years ago.
QUESTION: Is this the same as Deltacron?
ANSWER: No, it’s not. Deltacron, which may be called XD, is a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants. So far it looks more like Omicron than Delta. This is good, as Omicron, though more transmissible, has produced less severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths than Delta. Not much hard data is yet available. What we do know is that right now, it is the stealth, aka B.2, that is spreading around the globe.
QUESTION: What is the news on the fourth vaccine, also called the second booster?
ANSWER: Pfizer and Moderna are requesting emergency use authorization for a fourth dose. Each company is targeting a slightly different age and risk group. More information is forthcoming. The FDA is having a detailed discussion on April 6 and more details are likely then.
QUESTION: Is there any news on neurologic effects from COVID?
ANSWER: There is new information showing decreased size and function of several areas of the brain in some people after they have had COVID. More details as to correlation with severity of disease and age and pre-existing medical conditions have not been analyzed. Also, it is too soon to know if these changes are temporary or permanent. There are no known studies of brain changes due to other viruses to compare. The UK study is cautionary but not definitive.
QUESTION: Any updates on vaccines for the 2- to 5-year-olds?
ANSWER: We have seen an uptick in childhood hospitalizations recently. This is due to the fact that the youngest among us are not vaccinated. That is why there has been feverish work on getting a workable vaccine out for the very young. The earliest likely approval may come in April. Pfizer’s two-dose study showed little in the way of protection, so they added an additional dose and are waiting to see how that trial turns out. Moderna is using a higher dose but keeping to a two-dose regime. Early data shows promise. Again, as more data is released, I will review it in a future column.
QUESTION: Are we at the end of the pandemic?
ANSWER: We are hopefully transitioning from a pandemic to COVID as a disease with periodic surges when a new variant occurs. But no one knows for sure if and when this will happen. As a review, pandemic means a major outbreak of a disease across many regions or countries. Endemic means there is an outbreak of a disease in a specific area, county or region.
QUESTION: If we are moving to COVID as a seasonal, endemic disease much like the flu, does this mean we are returning to “normal,” i.e., before March 2020, before COVID overtook our lives?
ANSWER: That really depends on two things. First is whether or not there will be new variants of concern. Most scientists and medical professionals think strongly that is in our future. And the second question is how transmissible and how severe the disease the variants turn out to be.
If you are healthy and not at risk, then masking and social distancing for the moment in the county can be put aside. To help assess your local, i.e., county risk, there is an excellent CDC county-level risk assessment web page. Currently we are at low. However, if you are immunocompromised or elderly with pre-existing medical conditions that put you at greater risk for having a severe case of COVID, then masking and social distancing likely continue to be an excellent idea.
Taking off one’s mask and not social distancing is a personal choice. It is guided by one’s assessment of their personal and family and close contact risk.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors’ offices have vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy.
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.