In five days, President Donald Trump turns over the nation’s reins to President-elect Joe Biden.
The administration’s accomplishments and failures of the past four years largely depend on one’s point of view and political slant. What a conservative might see as a positive a liberal will see as negative. This said, here are some of the Trump administration’s pluses and minuses.
In 2017, when President Trump took office the economy was slowly growing. Following tax reform legislation later that year, the economy took off. Unemployment dipped in some instances to record lows. From 2017, at the beginning of the president’s term, stock values grew, with the DOW Jones up by about 50 percent. Critics, however, say the wealthy have benefited; workers have not.
In early 2020 the U.S. and world economies plunged when the coronavirus spread from Wuhan, China across the globe. With unemployment at 6-plus percent, the nation’s economy is recovering.
While the president was praised for signing initial legislation in March 2020 to reduce economic impacts of the coronavirus, including stipends to individuals and loan/grants to businesses, he has been criticized for downplaying severity of the virus and for not setting national standards for dealing with the disease and its spread, which critics say would have resulted in a quicker recovery and fewer virus cases and deaths.
The administration challenged China on its business and economic policies, precipitating a trade war. Officials accused China of requiring companies to turn over trade secrets and tech information in order to do business in the country.
The president pulled the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear pact, claiming that terms were not strict enough and that the country was not abiding by terms established in the agreement, and putting into effect sanctions in an attempt to punish Iran.
Brokered by the administration, Israel signed landmark agreements in agriculture, economy, trade and migration with three Middle East countries, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
Led by the U.S., allied troops defeated the ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria. But the president was widely criticized for reducing troop levels in northern Syria, leaving Kurdish forces, a longtime ally, which had fought ISIS battles, to fend for themselves against Turkey and Syria.
In his support of national defense, the president established the U.S. Space Command as a co-equal branch of the military, announcing this week that headquarters will move to Alabama, angering Colorado officials who said the department should be based in Colorado Springs, its present location.
One of the president’s most controversial actions was to replace and extend barriers on the nation’s southern border with Mexico in an effort to reduce illegal immigration. Work on “the wall” continues and the flow of entry has slowed but the reduction in number is being attributed in part to effects of the virus on those seeking entry.
Dogged by the Mueller investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election, the president was impeached in the U.S. House in early 2020 and subsequently acquitted in a Senate trial, all on strictly party-line votes.
The president banned entry from 10 nations as sponsors of terrorism. He also attempted to end DACA, allowing those entering the country as children to continue living in the U.S. The decision was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
President Trump was criticized for his response to allegations of racism following an incident in Charlottsville, Va., and then the death of George Floyd in May 2020, and subsequent violent protests and demonstrations in cities across the U.S.
In the final chapter of his tumultuous four-year term, this week President Trump was impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives for “inciting insurrection” at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, the only U.S. president to ever be impeached twice.
And it is the latter for which Donald J. Trump, the nation’s 45th president, will be remembered.
