To protect yourself and your loved ones, time to get vaccinated
Some 52 percent of Chaffee County residents have received at least a first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.
What’s surprising is that the number who have been vaccinated is not higher, given that virus shots are now available to the public for those 16 years of age or older for the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for Moderna.
Today’s clinic at the Fairgrounds will be Chaffee County Public Health’s last first dose mass vaccination until there is a need or demand to reconvene the clinics.
As of Monday evening, time slots were available throughout this afternoon.
The virus remains a real threat in the county.
• In the past two weeks, the county detention center had an outbreak with six inmates and three staff members contracting COVID-19;
• The county treasurer’s office closed for a week because of possible exposure to the virus; and
• For the three weeks of March 20 - April 10, the county recorded 47 virus cases, just under 16 cases per week.
Besides the peace of mind that a vaccination can bring, those who are fully vaccinated can:
• Travel in the U.S. without a pre- or post-travel test or quarantining after travel;
• Travel internationally without a pre-travel test, depending on destination, or quarantining after travel;
• Visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with others who are fully vaccinated or with one household of unvaccinated individuals who are not at risk for severe illness.
Just released studies have found that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly effective in blocking those vaccinated from contracting the virus, in preventing serious illness and death, as well as safe to those getting the shots.
It’s all the more reason to get vaccinated.
There’s still time to sign-up for today’s clinic. Go to https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/ and make an appointment.
By getting vaccinated, you are protecting yourself, your family and loved ones, and those you work with or come in contact with.
U.S. 50 closures begin
Summer typically means highway travel construction delays and closures.
But this year, those closures and delays are getting an early start with road construction on U.S. 50 between Gunnison and Montrose.
When it starts on April 19, the Little Blue Canyon project about 95 miles west of Salida will mean the highway will be effectively shut down for all except two two-hour windows mornings and evenings and a one hour midday window, through the work week, Monday-Friday.
And when traffic does open at these times, it will be alternating one-way, which means traffic will be moving slow through the construction zone.
Colorado’s Department of Transportion expects the above schedule to be in place for the next 12 months with work on the 4-mile stretch to not be completely finished until year end 2022.
On weekends, the section of highway will be open to two-way traffic without delays.
Project work includes blasting the canyon’s rock wall to widen the highway, which accounts for the lengthy closures.
Though it will disrupt traffic, the work is not expected to have a major impact on tourism in the Upper Arkansas Valley. But if you’re traveling west on 50 to Montrose and beyond, be aware of the project, including delays and closures.
– MJB