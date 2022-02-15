Local officials: heed developers’ comment
Chaffee County’s housing crisis continues, with homes increasing in cost in 2021, showing no sign of leveling off or even slowing in the rate of increase.
According to Central Colorado Realtors’ January report, median closed price for single-family homes in the county in 2017 came to $395,000. A year later, home prices increased by a scant $6,500, to $401,500, and in 2019 rose to $424,000, “just” a 7 percent increase over prices two years prior.
In 2020, county home prices jumped by nearly 25 percent, to $524,000, and jumped again in 2021 to $595,000, a 40 percent explosion over 2019.
In the year ahead, housing prices are expected to continue surging as demand pressure continues, in part a result of workers learning they can work remotely, choosing smaller towns for their lifestyle, abandoning metro areas’ crime and traffic hassles.
The housing report comes as Chaffee County commissioners and Salida city officials consider housing-related issues. For the county, it’s an update to the land use code, and at the city, it’s a proposal requiring developers to provide one deed-restricted, below-market-rate unit for every six units built.
At a recent meeting, commissioners indicated they would welcome developers’ and the real estate communities’ participation in the land use code discussion.
Salida city officials would do well to do the same.
County and city officials both need to keep in mind that any and every action taken will have an ultimate impact on housing. Regulations that restrict housing or add or increase fees will directly play on housing prices.
The opposite is true as well. As an example, after years of standing firm, the city lowered its water and sewer development fees on apartments. As a result, developers were able to move forward on Salida Ridge, a low-income housing tax credit project off U.S. 50 that will open later this year with 48 units of desperately needed affordable apartments.
That same city action can be credited with local developers moving ahead on other apartment projects, marking what amounts to movement – finally! – addressing the need for rental units, whether for low-income families or for lease at market rates.
Costs of homes paid by buyers in the city and county are expected to continue to increase in 2022. What local officials need to consider is what local governments’ actions will do to those prices.
Every action taken will have an impact, one way or another. Officials can add to that cost, or take steps that have the opposite effect.
A small, small world
Those keeping up with international news from the Middle East over the past few years may recall reports noting Turkey’s suppression of Kurds, a U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
On Friday, The Mail featured a business spot on Rama’s Bread, owned by Rama Yigit, who grew up in a small Kurdish village in eastern Turkey.
Mr. Yigit came to the U.S. to visit, and planned to return to his home but that changed when the Turkish government labeled him a criminal.
After coming to the county to participate in Salida Circus, he went to work in local bakeries. Then when the pandemic hit, he decided to open his own, using knowledge gleaned from his hometown, where families were self-sufficient, growing their own wheat and baking their own breads.
Mr. Yigit says his goal is to bring more diversity to Salida. Judging from the baklava “sold out” sign in his store window at 211 F St., he may also have found a business niche.
It is a small, small world.
