Vaccinations: ‘Ticket out of the pandemic’
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center pharmacy manager Jonathan Trenary last week called the county coronavirus vaccination effort “a huge success.”
The county, he said, was one of the few in the state to reach Gov. Jared Polis’ stated goal of immunizing more than 70 percent of 70-year-olds by the end of February, and is among the top five in per capita immunization rates.
Why does Chaffee stand out from other counties?
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said it can be attributed to:
• A strong and strategic relationship between HRRMC, other vaccine providers and her office;
• A commitment to removing as many barriers as possible to get shots into arms;
• Receiving a slow but steady allotment of vaccine across the county; and
• Partnering with stakeholders to offer the vaccine in a multitude of settings.
She said she didn’t know if county residents are more receptive to receiving the vaccine in comparison to others or if their distribution models and/or complex populations are part of the picture.
She said the county is fortunate that its population size is small enough while its ability to vaccinate is large enough in scale “to really have made a significant difference in vaccination rates.”
As The Mail sees it, the reason why the immunization rate is so important is because the more people who get the shot, and the sooner they get it, the less likely the virus spreads, which improves the overall health of the county, limits the disease’s potential spread and reduces the potential impact on care providers.
And the sooner the virus is brought under control, the sooner local, state and national economies, business and life in general can return to normal, to pre-coronavirus living.
“I hope that people understand,” Ms. Carlstrom said, “that this (vaccinations) is our ticket out of the pandemic and those that are hesitant seek out the facts before making up their minds on whether they will get vaccinated or not.”
Cases trending down
Virus cases in the county continue on a downward trend with 63 cases since Feb. 15, 27 since Feb. 22 and one case in the past three days.
Immunizations at this point are largely dependent on vaccine availability.
Those eligible for vaccinations now include residents 65-69 and on Friday expand to include those 60 and up along with frontline essential agricultural and grocery store workers, and those 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, go online to chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com and follow the guides to make an appointment.
New signal planned
Poncha Springs will be getting a permanent traffic signal for the intersection of U.S. 50 and 285 on the town’s northwest side.
The Colorado Department of Transportation put up a temporary signal at the intersection while conducting a study to determine whether to install a roundabout or a permanent traffic light.
CDOT officials told town trustees a signal would be less expensive, last longer, be more familiar to motorists and provide better traffic flow. Funds for the project would come though the state.
Plans call for a four-way intersection with Kimberlin Lane with construction in 2022 to 2023.
A permanent signal featuring standard lights and access lanes will make for a safer intersection for local motorists and those just passing through.
