We have all heard the expression, “the third time is the charm.” Such is the case with the “3 days, 3 weeks, 3 months” rule of adopting a rescue dog.
Experts in animal behavior have tracked and analyzed how rescued dogs behave with the results being the widely accepted 3-3-3 Rule.
Although every dog is unique and will adjust differently, the 3-3-3 Rule provides a general guideline of the adjustment process your dog will go through in his first 3 days, 3 weeks and 3 months in his new home.
Remember your dog is in unfamiliar surroundings and needs space and time to adjust and grow into his new environment.
This is true whether your new friend is a puppy or an older dog. Of course, a puppy may require even more patience and training, but an older dog may take longer to warm up if he has lived in several homes or has not had proper care, love, socialization and training.
Whatever your “adoptee’s” age or background, allow him to move on at his own pace, providing love and gently spoken, calm consistency.
In general, according to the 3-3-3 Rule, the first 3 days your dog may feel overwhelmed and nervous. In 3 weeks he begins to settle in, and in 3 months he builds trust and bonds with you.
More specifically, in the first 3 days your dog may feel overwhelmed, scared and unsure of what is going on. He may not want to eat or drink. He may seem to “shut down,” hiding under a table or in a corner and sleeping a lot.
He may experience separation anxiety from his shelter, previous home or pack mates. He is too insecure and uncomfortable to be himself. He may also begin to test his boundaries.
After 3 weeks he is starting to settle in and feel more comfortable, realizing this could be his forever home. He has figured out his environment and is beginning to get into a set routine. He is eating, drinking and playing. He begins to let his guard down and show his true personality. Behavior issues may also start appearing.
After 3 months your pet is finally comfortable with his set routine in his forever home. He has gained a complete sense of security with his new home and family. He trusts you and your bond is solid. Life is good.
Being familiar with these stages of behavior will allow you to know your dog is actually behaving normally as he acclimates to his new home and you. Observe, understand and do not panic.
Do provide a comfy, private space for your furry friend, freedom to explore and familiarize, a regular routine, calm but firm corrections for misbehaviors, rewards for successes and lots of reassuring love. Your adopted pet will adjust and become your loyal friend.
Three days, 3 weeks, 3 months is “The Rule” and a joyful “charm-filled,” well-adjusted pet for you.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.