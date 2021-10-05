by Denise Goetz
Fall has finally arrived, and it is time to put my garden away for the season. I am sad to see it go, especially since I have a plethora of flowers that recently started their second bloom and onions, carrots, raspberries and lettuce that have hit their stride.
Paul and I just got home from a vacation in Deadwood, South Dakota, and what fun it was. We toured all the national monuments and parks, found the best German restaurant ever in a tiny town called Hill City and acted like total tourists.
It was much needed downtime, but now it is time to pay the piper, as the saying goes. I’ve been pulling veggies out and sharing with co-workers, but not everyone is a fan of the hot peppers. They got a late start with the early freezes and are now going crazy.
Sugar-Spiced
Pork Chops with
Chipotle Sauce
For those of you who don’t mind a little heat I would suggest Sugar-Spiced Pork Chops with Chipotle Sauce. I love the spicy chipotle pepper, but you can use ancho chili pepper in this recipe instead. It is a dried poblano chili used mostly in Mexican and Southwest cooking. It has a mild flavor with tones of coffee, raisins and plums.
Chipotle sauce ingredients:
1 cup canned solid-pack pumpkin
1 8-ounce jar of salsa, whatever level of heat you prefer
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 chipotle pepper
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Pork chop ingredients:
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
4 boneless pork chops, 1 inch thick
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
3 teaspoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Prep:
For the sauce, combine pumpkin, salsa, cheese, chipotle chili and nutmeg in a medium saucepan and mix well. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until mixture is almost to the boiling point. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.
Combine brown sugar, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well. Sprinkle mixture over both sides of pork chops. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add chops and cook 5 minutes per side or until cooked through. Drain the oil. Toss tomatoes and cilantro together in a small bowl.
Arrange chops on a platter and spoon sauce evenly on all the chops. Top with the tomato mixture. Serve with a salad and couscous or rice.
Chimichurri
Chimichurri is a popular condiment from Argentina, which is a thick herb sauce packed with flavor. It is a cross between a vinaigrette and pesto and, in this recipe, served over steak.
Chimichurri ingredients:
5 fresh jalapeño chiles, seeded and chopped
1 medium plum tomato
½ onion, finely chopped
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves
1 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
Steak ingredients:
4 boneless ribeye steaks
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
Prep:
For chimichurri, combine the jalapeño chilies, tomato, onion, balsamic vinegar, parsley, sugar and salt in a food processor or blender. Pulse to a chunky consistency.
Pepper both sides of the steaks. Grill over high heat to desired doneness: for medium, about 10 minutes per side or until steak reaches 155 degrees; medium rare, 8 minutes per side or 140 degrees internally; or rare, 6 minutes per side or 130 degrees on the thermometer.
Serve steaks with sauce on top and the sides of your choice.
Caramel Apple Bars
A good dinner deserves a good dessert and since apples are in season Caramel Apple Bars are perfect. This dessert will pair nicely with either of the above entrees.
Crust and topping ingredients:
1 cup packed brown sugar
½ cup (1 stick of butter), softened
¼ cup shortening
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup quick-cooking oats
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
Apple filling ingredients:
5 cups peeled, chopped and seeded Granny Smith apples
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 12-ounce bag of caramels.
Prep:
For crust and topping, beat brown sugar, butter and shortening in a medium mixing bowl until creamy. Add flour, oats, salt and baking soda, beating until mixed. Reserve 2 cups of the mixture, patting the remaining oat mixture in the bottom of an ungreased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Set aside.
Toss apples with flour in a bowl. When coated, spread over prepared oat mixture in baking pan. Heat caramels in a small saucepan over low heat until melted, stirring frequently. When melted, drizzle over top of apples and top with remaining oats. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until brown and bubbly. Cool pan on a wire rack and then cut into bars.
If you want to get decadent, reheat the bars in a microwave when ready to eat and serve with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream on top.