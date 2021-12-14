Baking cookies for Christmas is something Paul and I really enjoy doing. Cookies are the perfect way to let your loved ones know you are thinking of them without the pressure of buying the perfect gift or anyone feeling the need to reciprocate. And honestly, who doesn’t love homemade cookies?
A few years ago, before we moved into our house, we had an apartment with an extremely small kitchen. Paul decided we need to bake for all of our family and friends, and bake we did. The oven was on 11 hours straight and we made more than a half dozen different types of cookies, as well as 12 loaves of pumpkin bread. The kitchen table was covered with baking racks and tins for the treats. The house smelled like a bakery for a full week after the baking was done.
Cookies also make great gifts for neighbors, co-workers, the mailman and others who do the many things that make your life more pleasant or easier. This past weekend we dusted off the recipe box, fired up the oven and baked to our heart’s content.
Mocha Crinkles
Mocha Crinkles are my absolute favorite cookies, no matter the season. Wrapped in tissue paper and red ribbon they make a pretty present.
Ingredients:
11/3 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup sour cream
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons instant espresso or coffee granules
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup powdered sugar
Prep:
Beat brown sugar and oil in a medium bowl. Mix in sour cream, egg and vanilla. Set aside. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, espresso, baking soda, salt and pepper until well combined. Add flour mixture to brown sugar mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 3 or 4 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour powdered sugar into a shallow bowl. Set aside. Cut dough into 1-inch pieces and roll into balls using your hands. Roll the balls in powdered sugar. Bake on ungreased cookie sheets 10-12 minutes or until tops of the cookies are firm to the touch.
Yuletide
Linzer Bars
Yuletide Linzer Bars take a bit of work, but they are so tasty and pretty your hard work will be worth the effort.
Ingredients:
11/3 cups butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the baking pan
¾ cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ cups whole almonds, ground
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¾ cup raspberry preserves; Bonne Maman preserves are the best
Powdered sugar
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 13-by-9 baking dish. Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl until creamy. Beat in egg and lemon zest until blended. Mix in flour, almonds and cinnamon until well blended.
Press 2 cups of dough into bottom of buttered baking pan. Spread preserves over the crust. Press remaining dough, a small amount at a time, evenly over the preserves. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and cut into bars.
Old-Fashioned
Molasses Spice Cookies
Old-Fashioned Molasses Spice Cookies capture the flavors of the season and are great with coffee.
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
¾ cup shortening
¼ cup molasses
1 egg, beaten
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup packed light brown sugar
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cookie sheets and set aside. Beat sugar and shortening 5 minutes in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add molasses and egg, beating until fluffy. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, mustard and salt until well combined. Add to shortening mixture, stirring until just combined. Do not overmix.
Place brown sugar in a shallow bowl. Roll tablespoons of dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in brown sugar to coat and place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cookies stand on cookie sheet 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Maple Walnut
Meringues
Maple Walnut Meringues are different from the usual cookie and are surprisingly easy to make.
Ingredients:
1/3 cup powdered sugar
½ cup plus 1/3 cup ground walnuts, divided
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
3 egg whites, at room temperature
Pinch of salt
1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon maple extract
Prep:
Place 1 oven rack in the top third of the oven and another in the lower third of oven. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line 2 large cookie sheets with aluminum foil, shiny side up. Stir powdered sugar with ½ cup of walnuts. Set aside. Crumble brown sugar in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Beat egg whites and salt with an electric or stand mixer at high speed until foamy. Add cream of tartar, beat 30 seconds or until mixture forms soft peaks. Sprinkle brown sugar 1 tablespoon at a time over egg whites, beating at high speed until each addition is fully absorbed. Beat an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture forms stiff peaks.
Beat in maple extract at low speed. Fold in the walnut and powdered sugar mixture with a large rubber spatula. Drop level tablespoonfuls of dough to form mounds 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheets. Sprinkle cookies with remaining ground walnuts. Bake 25 minutes or until cookies feel dry on the surface but soft inside. Rotate the cookies from the top to the bottom shelf halfway through baking time. Slide the foil with cookies onto wire rack to cool completely. Store cookies in an airtight container with wax paper between the layers.