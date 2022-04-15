Shorten F St. closure, reopen for parades
Salida city officials and F Street business owners and managers last week discussed possibilities related to closing the street to traffic once again.
F Street’s closure started in 2020, ostensibly to give restaurants outdoor seating capacity in an effort to cope with impacts of the coronavirus.
Closing the street ultimately has proved popular with visitors and area residents and is favored by most downtown businesses. The closure allows foot traffic to spread out with eateries and other businesses offering open-air services.
What’s being questioned is when to close and when to reopen the street in the fall and what to do regarding FIBArk and Independence Day parades.
Merchants suggested closing the street to traffic starting Memorial Day weekend. They also generally favored reopening the street to traffic following Labor Day weekend.
Last year F Street was closed through Halloween, Oct. 31, which those attending the Salida Business Alliance meeting said was too long.
Closing the street starting Memorial Day weekend and continuing on through, say, the end of September is a possibility. While cold autumn storms are possible in September, for the most part the month features warm, sunny days and pleasant evenings suitable for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls.
As for FIBArk and July Fourth parades, we believe the street should be reopened, specifically just for the two events.
Both parades are popular, longtime Salida traditions. Running them down E or G streets, for example, would not have the same meaning as having them on the city’s main drag, where parades have been held since Salida’s founding in 1880.
Concrete barriers placed to block off the street to vehicular traffic could be set up to be easily and quickly moved to the side of the street, then put back in place after the parade passes.
From the past two years’ experience, it appears merchants could accommodate the two parades, moving tables, chairs and other fixtures from the center of the street to allow ample space for passage of color guards, trucks, circus acts, bands and Shriners’ go-carts, buggies and mini cars, etc.
Salida’s Christmas Opening parade this past year had no issues with curb-side street patios. Neither would they present obstacles for the two summer parades.
F Street’s summer closure is well on its way to becoming a city fixture but needs to be shortened to three or perhaps four months’ duration.
At the same time keeping F Street as the FIBArk and Independence Day parade venue should fit into the street’s summer service, with minimal if any disruption to merchants’ downtown mall concept.
Remembering Molly
The Salida Boys & Girls Club dedicated its playground at the club’s new location at 709 Palmer on April 8. Named in honor of Molly Grether, the playground offers a range of outdoor action activities for kids, including a (nearly) two-story tube slide.
The new feature was made possible through the contribution of Katy and Bob Grether and the Molly Grether Fund along with the help of Colorado Health Foundation, City of Salida, Diesslin Structures Inc. and 120-plus individual donors.
Molly’s Playground is a great new addition helping to provide fun activities for kids. Thanks to the Grethers and all who contributed to the project.
Easter blessings!
This Sunday Christians around the world celebrate Easter, Jesus Christ’s death on the cross and his resurrection. Easter blessings to all!
