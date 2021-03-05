A lot of water has passed under the bridge since the start of the pandemic last year.
The Mountain Mail went to a two day print, three day e-edition, Americans voted for new leadership, COVID-19 has ruled the news nationally and locally, Nestlé’s 1041 renewal application and the Hard Rock application with the Bureau of Land Management featured prominently in local news.
All the while, Mountain Mail employees, like employees in many Salida businesses, have adjusted to new ways of doing things with fewer employees.
The print edition is pretty much like the editions we have printed at The Mail for the past 140 years.
Print is convenient, who doesn’t like the ability to put the paper down and pick it up whenever they want to start reading again? And because of that it remains our bread and butter.
But one major difference in print is we are actively trying to create additional content Tuesday and Friday in order to satisfy the much larger number of people who like print more than e-content.
It came to our attention during the past couple of weeks that a lot of people who read our print edition are unaware of the e-edition.
We want to invite our readers to go online and check it out. There is some content in our e-edition that is not available in the print edition.
Just under the top story and any breaking news on our home page, look to the right hand side of the screen. There is a image of The Mountain Mail’s front page under a banner that says “Latest e-Edition.” Click on the image.
Using a mobile device just keep scrolling down until you see “Latest e-Edition” then tap on the image.
Subscribers might have to get the log on information from our staff at the front desk if they have not already registered for access to their internet accounts.
If that’s the case call 719-539-6691 and let our staff know you are a subscriber and need your log on information. If you are already a subscriber it costs nothing.
We got an interesting email from a reader recently asking us not to share a letter to the editor with Nestlé prior to publishing.
After asking what would make her think we would share our content with anyone before printing she said that there were several instances where she read things which made her suspicious.
She said she thought that Nestlé had some control of the newspaper’s content and timing.
As examples she listed the timing of Terry Scanga’s “guest columns,” and a Nestlé letter that ran as 500 words on election day (right after the 250 word limit for letters during the election was lifted).
Yes, these articles ran at very opportune times but not by Mountain Mail design.
We can see where a suspicious public might look at these examples and think it is a conspiracy.
The Mountain Mail does not let any business, entity or person dictate when or what we publish or write about. Not ever.
Another reader, Monika Griesenbeck, asked us in our letters to the editor recently why we didn’t interview Lynda Travis for a story about the lawsuit with Salida.
We don’t have a good reason why we didn’t interview Ms. Travis but since receiving that letter we have tried to contact her but to no avail. It was an oversight which we regret.
Though it is a little hard to hear some of these questions about what we do daily with pride, we believe the public has a right to question what we do.
A well functioning democracy does not limit the press and this gives the press a lot of power.
It’s not something we take lightly and neither should our readers.
To the readers who question what we do, thank you. We are committed to being transparent about what we do.
Please send us your story ideas. Email me at pgoetz@themountainmail.com, call at 719-539-6691 ext. 122 or log on to http://www.themountainmail.com for more contact information.