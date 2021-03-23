It was quiet in the central Rocky Mountains: Pine and spruce cohabited, and game trails meandered, while the occasional rock glanced down the cliff sides. The solitude was deep. All that changed when Nicholas Creede scrambled his way up hunting for gold.
Nicholas was born in 1843 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and later moved to Iowa. Once he came of age, he enlisted as an army scout and wound up in Nebraska. Then he moved to Pueblo, and upon witnessing the Sangre de Cristos, Creede’s biographer Cy Warman wrote, “Here was his habitation. This should be his home.”
Nicholas kept heading west, landing in Del Norte, Gunnison and California Gulch in Leadville, where he nearly died of pneumonia. In 1878, he headed further south into Lake County and into the blocky Sawatch mountains due west. At this time, Chaffee County had yet to splinter off from Lake.
Cy Warman wrote about these early days: “Forest fires … had swept the hills to the east of the divide in (Lake) County, and sufficient time had elapsed to allow a pompadour of pine to grow in the crest of the continent, so thick that it was almost impenetrable. In July 1878, having chopped a trail through this forest, Creede came to the head of the little stream (and) for thirteen days, the prospector was there alone, not a soul nearer than Poncha Springs, fifteen or twenty miles away.”
Nicholas set up near a ridge and immediately began digging, looking for quick riches: that is, gold. Gold is the easiest metal to profit from because it erodes out of the mountains in its true form. Every other metal has to be processed out of the rock in which it’s embedded, which is time consuming and expensive. Instead of gold, Nicholas discovered silver in the ore. He named his claim the Great Monarch Mine.
It is expensive work getting a successful mining business off the ground, particularly if the mine is in the middle of nowhere. At the outset, Nicholas realized he needed a wealthy partner to help get his ore down the mountain to a smelter, but he didn’t find it. This is from the Mountain Mail:
“He got several partners, but like himself, they only had muscle. The consequence was they all came down to hard pan or bed rock, or to be quite plain they were busted, and busted so badly that one of the new proprietors sold his interest for a sack of flour.”
Besides the Great Monarch, Nicholas laid claim to the Little Charm Mine and to the Madonna Mine. These last two boasted a higher concentration of silver than the Great Monarch, but they all soon became too much work for one broke miner.
Word got out, and soon other miners came to the region. By that winter, around six cabins had been built in the area. The town site of Monarch was born, named for Nicholas’ mine.
By the winter of 1878, Nicholas decided to move on. He sold off all his claims for $1,700 but kept investments in the area and made an additional $3,000 in the years after.
The Great Monarch Mine contained a vein of galena and lead carbonate with a string of silver that averaged around 200 ounces per ton. The Little Charm Mine did even better, producing more silver than the Monarch. But the Madonna Mine surpassed them both, producing large amounts of gold, silver, lead, copper and zinc. The new owners were so confident that they decided to build a smelter at the base of the hill, to cook the metal out of the rock on site. It didn’t last long; the high cost of keeping up the smelter forced them to dismantle it.
Smelters required a constant stream of materials to stay operational; coke, and other chemical agents were used in ore extraction and needed to be specially transported into a smelter site. These mountain smelters were roughly 10-foot-high steel cylinder vessels.
Mining historians James Fell and Eric Twitty wrote a comprehensive description of how the smelters worked: “Lined with firebricks … they stood on stout rock or brick masonry foundations and featured tap spouts and tuyeres, which were ports that admitted air blasts, at graduated intervals. Workers dumped crude ore around the fuel column until the ore chamber was full …
“After workers arranged layers of ore, sealed the spouts, and added more fuel, they started a blower that fed air to the smoldering fuel, bringing it to a greater heat. As the lead or iron ore melted and the temperature increased, the liquid metals came into contact with harder metals and minerals, causing them to soften, melt, and trickle down into the base of the furnace.”
These heavy metals sank to the bottom of the smelter, while the waste product (gases and slag) rose to the top. Mine workers separated the physical slag waste from the upper spouts and then captured the pool of liquid metal from the lower spouts. The smelting process varied from metal to metal, but one thing was certain: smelting poisoned the surrounding air and water.
There were multiple smelters in operation at the Monarch Mining District. Besides the one at Monarch, there were smelters at Garfield, Maysville, Poncha Springs and Arbor Villa. Arbor Villa’s was never operational, and the others were not feasible. Eventually the ore was just transferred down to Maysville and then placed on cars at the Denver & Rio Grande railroad station where they headed to the Cañon City smelter.
Major Romeyn Jewell, owner of 22 mining claims in Taylor Gulch, just north of Monarch, wrote the following about the Monarch Mining District: “While its production in gold, silver, lead, copper, and iron has totaled a score of millions of dollars in value, it has never had what is called a ‘boom,’ and has never been promoted. Mining has been carried on in a quiet, conservative manner.”
Chaffee County brought in about $21 million in mineral wealth between 1859 and 1922, with the Madonna Mine siphoning off about $5 million of that. They were a distant competitor of Lake County, who were the kings of Colorado, bringing in over $420 million in gold, silver, copper and lead in that same time period.
Today, the ghost site of Monarch is about 1½ miles above Garfield.
Joy Jackson is a desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library and is webmaster for salidalibrary.org and salidaarchive.info.