Well – you just thought you had seen the last edition of “Takin’ It To The House…”, but the Governor called a special session (labeled “extraordinary”) for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. So, here is another edition to fill you in on what happened during the “last gasp” of the 72nd General Assembly.
Prior to the special session, the Governor had reiterated that everyone stay home if possible and practice social distancing during the resurgence of COVID-19 statewide.
And, while he and his first gentleman were quarantined after testing positive for the virus, he summoned 100 legislators from across the state plus at least that many more staffers to the confines of the Capitol.
A large group of people in close proximity for three days – what could be wrong with that picture? An option for remote participation was available.
With my wife’s lungs compromised with asthma and allergies, and me personally being in the at-risk age group, I chose to participate via WebEx.
The irony of the special session was the Governor’s limiting (or shutting down) of the economy that brought state-wide hardships on businesses and people via executive orders.
Then, since the state was shut down, a need was created to help businesses and people because they were hurting.
Do you see the irony there?
The problem facing the special session was attempting to place a Band-Aid on an arterial hemorrhage.
Legislators on the right side of the aisle struggled to judge between awarding minuscule amounts of assistance versus addressing the real challenge – reopening the state for business.
The Democrat’s had their agenda already set going into the special session and were unwilling to address any of the Republican’s concerns. All the “R” bills were killed in committee including mine that would have “held harmless” the funding for schools during the pandemic. (The bill would essentially have guaranteed the Governor could not move dollars from education to fund his “relief” package).
When the smoke cleared, eleven preordained “D” bills made it through second and third readings and, ultimately, on to the Governor’s desk.
The eleven bills passed on to the Governor included seven from the House and four from the Senate:
HB 20B-1001: Grants to Improve Internet Access in P-12 Education
HB 20B-1002: Emergency Relief Programs for Child Care Sector
HB 20B-1003: Food Pantry Assistance Grant Program
HB 20B-1004: Qualified Retailers Retain Sales Tax for Assistance
HB 20B-1005: Local Control to Impose Food Delivery Fee Restrictions
HB 20B-1006: Insurance Premium Tax Payments and Credits
HB 20B-1007: Recreate Occupational Therapy Practice Act (a non-COVID related bill)
SB 20B-001: Small Business, Minority and Art Organization Relief
SB 20B-002: Housing and Direct COVID Emergency Assistance
SB 20B-003: Money for Energy Utility bill Payment Assistance
SB 20B-004: Transfer to Make Money Available for COVID-19 Emergency
As always, when the legislature is in session, dramatic incidents occur that disrupt the process.
This “extraordinary session” was no exception. For example, the D’s put out a press release stating a Republican staffer was COVID positive and working in the Capitol.
Actually, the staffer had tested positive, followed quarantine protocol and was cleared by her doctor to return to work.
A second dramatic occurrence was the chastising of some of the R’s by the D’s for those who were not wearing masks (a recommendation, not a requirement for legislators on the floor). Personally, I purchased several John Wayne face coverings to wear during the regular session…
Last, but by no means least, a legislator-elect created a disturbance on the House floor Monday and again during third readings on the final day by not wearing a mask.
The legislator-elect (currently still a member of the general public mandated to wear a mask in the Capitol) argued loudly enough with the Sargent-at-Arms that the Speaker had to gavel him down multiple times (a serious act of disrespect of the Speaker and the institution).
Fortunately, just prior to the arrival of the State Patrol, the legislator-elect chose to leave the chamber before the drama resulted in a serious incident. Ah yes, how I will miss the childish antics of elected adults…
In closing, I have to share a postscript on the 2020 election. The tobacco tax passed, so the amendment I placed on the measure will go into effect. $90 million in tax revenue will go to rural and small schools over the next three years. All my schools in HD 60 will benefit from those dollars!
My term limit concludes on January 13, 2021.
If I can be of assistance during these last few weeks, feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an e-mail: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
It has been an absolute honor to have served HD 60 these past 8 years – thank you again for that opportunity!
Salidan Jim Wilson is the Republican representative for House District 60.