I hung up the pay phone and walked to the van parked next to the gas pump. I had little idea of where, exactly, we were – somewhere on the border of Colorado and Utah was all I knew. One piece of desert looked exactly like the next.
I’d only been off the plane from New Zealand a month, my internal compass all manner of confused. Dust clouds swirled and a fine grit peppered my legs as I crossed the forecourt.
“We’re to head to Moab, Castle Valley put-in, to be specific. Boss said you’d know how to get there.”
I spoke to Sarah, trip leader for the stretch of the Green River we’d just come off of, as she topped off the gas.
“Did he give any details?”
“Nope,” I shrugged. “Just said there’d be other guides rolling in tonight, and we’ll get details in the morning.”
I climbed in the van and slid the side door shut. Sarah got behind the wheel and cranked the old Ford into life. From behind me a hand released a cold can of beer that slid down my shirt and landed in my lap.
“Happy birthday,” said Simon from the seat behind. “Moab’s about six hours away. Plenty of time to celebrate.”
I recall little of the journey, or the night that followed. The Castle Valley put-in was deserted when we arrived, so we chose the furthest reaches to lay out our sleeping bags. Throughout the night I woke several times to the sounds of more vehicles arriving, doors slamming, a campfire flaring, then quiet again descended over the desert.
Next morning, the gentle prod of a size 11 boot in my ribs dragged me into the half light of the new day. My future brother-in-law stood over me.
“Get moving,” he said, with little apparent awareness or sympathy toward the excess of the night before. “Big day ahead.”
I propped myself up on one elbow, my sleeping bag strangely constricting. Overnight it had evidently rained. It, and by extension me, had sunk several inches into the red earth. I broke free of the crust, unearthed my sandals and wandered over to where a throng of other guides – some who I knew, most complete strangers – were gathered around the tailgate of a battered pickup truck, on which future brother-in-law stood, clipboard in hand. The entire put-in was crowded with vehicles, trailers and rafts. Heaven help anybody else showing up to access the river.
“Here’s what will hopefully happen today,” he announced. “As we speak, a couple of planeloads of French car salesmen are touching down at Stapleton. They will be getting into a fleet of 60 or so rental cars, and following the map placed in each car, will hopefully be arriving here around noon.”
Relatively fresh off the plane from New Zealand, where for the Mom-and-Pop rafting companies I’d worked for a trip of 20 people was considered large, my jaw slowly dropped as further details of the coming day were outlined. I looked around for signs of disbelief in the faces of the guides around me, but they all stood still and impassive, like this type of thing happened every day.
“Once they start arriving, corral them over to the sign-in desk, make sure each one signs a waiver, get them fed, then get on the river ASAP.”
Apparently, the car salesmen had reached some kind of sales target and were being rewarded with a trip to experience the real American West. Part of that involved a request to be treated to Kentucky Fried Chicken before the raft trip. A U-Haul would be arriving from Moab at noon with enough of the Colonel’s secret recipe to feed a multitude of several hundred.
“Once they’re fed,” future brother-in-law continued, “get ’em in your raft and get ’em down the river as quick as you can. There’s a chuck wagon dinner set up for them tonight, then they need to be breakfasted and on the road by 7:30 tomorrow morning to some dude ranch in Arizona. Some of you” – here he read off a list of names – “will help shuttle the rental cars, then set up two-person tents for them to sleep in tonight.”
I looked about for the Candid Camera crew, surely lurking in the bushes nearby. I quickly ticked off in my mind all the things that could possibly go wrong, from flat tires to wrong turns to falling asleep at the wheel to the chicken not being cooked properly … . Time would tell if the intricate plan would come to fruition or unravel in any one of several ways.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.