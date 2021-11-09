There are so many great reasons to adopt an older dog. For starters, you don’t have to guess at what their full-grown size, personality or lifestyle requirements will be. What you see is what you get with an older pup.
While senior dogs still need exercise, they don’t need to get out as much as their younger counterparts. They also require less supervision and are more likely to be housebroken, making training much easier.
Speaking of training, old dogs can learn new tricks. Dogs can be trained at any age, and an older and calmer dog can even be easier to train since they likely have a greater attention span than a puppy. A senior dog will likely already have some training under their belt too, which can make the transition into your home smoother.
The adoption fees are always less expensive for senior animals at AVHS. For dogs age 7 and older, the adoption fee is half off. For a small-breed dog, this means they’re just $100, and for a medium-large dog just $75. (And adoption fees for senior cats are always waived.)
But most importantly, older dogs need loving homes too. They will likely be even more appreciative to their new adopters, to have gotten a second chance at love.
Please consider adopting a senior dog from Ark-Valley Humane Society; Mischa and Trixie are two senior dogs available for adoption now. Trixie has been with the shelter for almost 150 days and would be so grateful for a loving home. She is a 7-year-old bull terrier mix. She would love a home of her own where she can sleep on the couch for most of the day and play with her favorite toys. Trixie doesn’t need much exercise – she will often get the cutest zoomies out in the yard and then tire out quickly.
AVHS is open Monday-Saturday from noon-5:30 p.m. by appointment. Call or text 719-395-2737 to make an appointment to meet sweet Trixie or one of our other adoptable animals today.
You can find out more about Trixie and all of our adoptables at ark-valley.org/adopt/dogs/.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.