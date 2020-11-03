Nestlé 1041 permit: clarify conditions, ensure transparency
On Thursday, Chaffee County Commissioners are slated to take up acting on a 1041 permit for Nestlé Waters North America.
The question has generated substantial comment in the county.
As noted by Terry Scanga of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, the amount of water Nestlé takes out of the river is minute.
According to a study done on the question, the Ruby Mountain Springs, Nestlé’s water source, currently generates about 2,740 acre feet of water per year, not including what the company is using (The Mail incorrectly reported the springs generated 27,400 acre feet per year).
According to its permit, Nestlé is authorized to use up to 196 acre feet of water per year, but in recent years is using about half this amount or 98 acre feet.
Thus, if it was using the full amount it is permitted to use, Nestlé would be using less than 7 percent of the springs’ annual flow but is in fact currently less than 3.5 percent of the springs’ flow.
According to Mr. Scanga, the Arkansas River on average flows some 523,200 acre feet of water per year. The Ruby Mountain springs in total account for less than 1 percent of this flow.
Nestlé is obligated to replace the water it takes out of the river, which it does through its purchase of Western Slope water imported into the basin.
In considering a permit, the amount of water Nestlé is using appears to be a small element of commissioners’ consideration.
According to Jennifer Davis, county attorney, commissioners have three options with regard to Nestlé: they can deny the permit; approve the permit; or approve the permit with conditions.
To deny the permit, she said commissioners would have to find that the company is not in compliance with its existing permit.
From what’s known at this time, Nestlé is generally in compliance with the permit granted in 2009. The one area it is not is that it has not been able to hire 50 percent of its water tanker drivers from the county, as specified in the permit.
We don’t see commissioners denying the 1041 permit on this point.
What we do see is commissioners approving a permit with conditions. These could cover a number of areas, from grants made to local nonprofit organizations to completing a conservation easement on property the corporation owns at the springs.
To ensure greater transparency, commissioners could also require that Nestlé make an annual report to the board and to the public on all aspects of its county operations, from the volume of water trucked to its involvement in the community.
In working with Nestlé, commissioners could also create a small committee to advise the board on the corporation’s involvement in the county.
Of course, Nestlé has to agree to any conditions commissioners might set but this should not be a major issue.
Commissioners have the conditions put in place in 2009. Using these as a guide, the board can negotiate other terms with Nestlé in making a decision on the 1041 permit.
Still time to vote
After months and months of discussion and debate, the 2020 general election concludes today.
All indications point to a record number of voters casting ballots across the state and nation.
If you have not yet voted, fill out your ballot and get it to one of the three vote centers in the county in Buena Vista, Poncha Springs or Salida.
The deadline to vote is 7 p.m.
