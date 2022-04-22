DA’s dismissal motion raises trial questions
This week’s motion by 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and the prosecution team to dismiss with prejudice all charges against Barry Morphew, accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, comes as a shock.
When Mr. Morphew was arrested in early May 2021, Ms. Stanley said she believed prosecutors could get a conviction even though no body had been found.
In her statement to the court Tuesday, Ms. Stanley said prosecutors and law enforcement “believe we are close to discovering the victim’s body,” that prosecutors were “hopeful that the search for, and the discovery of, the victim’s body would be concluded well before trial, but weather has complicated the efforts.”
She said the area of focus is near the former Morphew home in a remote and mountainous region covered by 5 feet of snow, “concealing the location where the People believe Ms. Morphew is located.”
The statement raises questions. To say that the prosecution team believed the search for and discovery of the victim’s body would be concluded well before trial does not add up. This is about an average winter for snow in the Sawatch Range and the area west of Maysville. In addition, this is about an average spring as far as temperatures go.
When did the prosecution and investigators come to the realization that they now believe they know where the body might be?
If it’s in an area that can receive heavy snow, as Ms. Stanley states, only in a winter with light snow and an early spring with warm temperatures would the terrain see snow melt to an extent to where a search could be conducted, a body discovered, then examined and identified and brought into the case as evidence, all before the end of April and the trial’s start.
This was about an average snow year with about average spring temperatures. This means an area with 5 feet of snow at about 9,000-feet elevation is not going to be open to a search for a body in mid-April, or much less in late March, in time to be found, identified and presented as evidence in a trial.
The prosecution’s case received a serious if not fatal blow in March when a disagreement among CBI investigators came to light. One of two CBI investigators assigned to the case said Mr. Morphew’s arrest was premature, that more time was needed to gather evidence and prepare for trial.
And why did Ms. Stanley believe she needed to present a 10-page document stating why the case should be dismissed?
In granting the motion, District Judge Ramsey Lama said the DA did not have to file a 10-page document, that she could have simply said prosecutors did not think they could get a conviction and the investigation needs to continue.
But now, with her statement, Ms. Stanley revealed a key piece of potential evidence, that prosecutors believe Suzanne Morphew’s body is near the family’s former home under 5 feet of snow, information that investigators would seldom if ever divulge in an ongoing murder investigation.
As defense attorney Iris Eytan said, if the DA and prosecutors believed they could get a conviction without a body, what changed?
With spring and warming temperatures, the search for Suzanne Morphew, in the area identified by the DA, can resume. If her body is found, and evidence points to a murderer, a trial can be conducted, or resumed, as the case may be.
For now, though, Barry Morphew is a free man.
And the public, locally, and the millions of people following the case around the nation and world, along with the family and friends of the missing woman, look for resolution and justice.
— MJB