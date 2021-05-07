Ah, yes – the big snow of May 3-4, 2001. It’s hard to believe it was 20 years ago, and yes, I remember it well.
At the time, I was city editor for The Mountain Mail. My husband, Dan, and I had lived in Chaffee County for about three years, having left Chicago for what we thought would be a quieter, less stressful way of life.
Chicago has a well-earned reputation for bad weather. The summers can be hot and humid and winters can be brutal. Having grown up there, I remember slogging to school in blizzards, ice storms and below-zero temperatures. Yet in 12 years in the Chicago Public School system, I only had one “snow day” and that was in my senior year of high school. But we never had four feet of snow in May.
As Merle mentioned Tuesday, spring weather in 2001 had been very nice. Trees were budding and flowers were popping up. The morning of May 3, I remember being pleased to see a few of my tulip and daffodil bulbs had sprouted and took a few pictures. My drive to work from Nathrop was uneventful.
It started to snow about the middle of the afternoon. It wasn’t sticking to pavement and didn’t start to cover grassy areas until dark. I remember leaving Salida about 9:30 p.m. for my half-hour drive home. I was grateful the pavement was clear, but visibility was awful – bright highway lights were too bright and regular headlights too dim. And as I came further north on U.S. 285, the snow began to accumulate on the highway.
I should insert here that I was never a good snow driver. Chicago has an excellent public transportation system and I didn’t even get a driver’s license until I was 24 years old. When it snowed, I either stayed home, took a cab or took the bus. So, living here and driving 20 miles each way to work had been a learning experience.
But I arrived home safely, shared war stories with Dan and went to bed. Imagine our surprise the next morning to find everything covered in about a foot of snow and it was still coming down. It was wet, heavy snow and some of our trees were practically bent double. As it got close to 1 p.m. and time to leave for work, it was obvious we weren’t going to get out of our driveway. I reluctantly called the managing editor, the late Lee Spaulding, and told him I wouldn’t be in. After some (mostly) good-humored teasing, we went about our business.
About every two hours, either Dan or I would go out and brush off the trees, hoping against hope that they wouldn’t break. We kept the bird feeders filled; the first hummingbird of the season had just returned and he didn’t look happy. The little juncos were, of course, thrilled. Fortunately, our power never went off and we were able to keep warm and fed.
Just after midnight, the phone rang and it was Lee and Merle. They were having trouble finding an art file and thought I might know where it was in the computer system. I was able to help them and we wished each other a good night.
The next morning, a Friday, it was still snowing. It was my day off so there were no driving worries but it was another long day of trying to save trees, feed birds and keep warm. It finally quit snowing sometime that night.
By Sunday, it was starting to melt and by Monday afternoon, very little was left. Denise Ronald (Goetz), then a photographer and sports reporter for the paper, took a great picture of a snowman in front of Salida Elks Club – all of a foot high and all that was left of “the big dump.”
Now retired, Pat and Dan Windolph spend time in Nathrop and Chicago and arrived here just in time for Monday’s “little dump.”